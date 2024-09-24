MagazineBuy Print

Jeevan-Vijay pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024

The pair defeated the German pair 4-6, 7-6, [10-7] in the men’s doubles final. It conceded the first set to the Germans before fighting its way back into the match to go all the way.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 16:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Vijay Sundar Prashanth (R) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan hit a return against USA’s Robert Galloway and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar during their men’s doubles semifinal match at the Hangzhou Open tennis tournament in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on September 23, 2024.
India’s Vijay Sundar Prashanth (R) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan hit a return against USA’s Robert Galloway and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar during their men’s doubles semifinal match at the Hangzhou Open tennis tournament in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Vijay Sundar Prashanth (R) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan hit a return against USA’s Robert Galloway and Uruguay’s Ariel Behar during their men’s doubles semifinal match at the Hangzhou Open tennis tournament in Hangzhou, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian duo Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth won the Hangzhou Open 2024 title after beating German pair Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens in the men’s doubles final in China on Tuesday.

The pair defeated the German pair 4-6, 7-6, [10-7] in the men’s doubles final. It conceded the first set to the Germans before fighting its way back into the match to go all the way.

“I’d like to thank Hangzhou, and Vijay Sundar. This is our first year as a doubles pair and we have a ATP 250 title. It feels surreal,” Jeevan said during the presentation ceremony.

Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pulled off a comeback in the semifinals against Uruguay’s Ariel Behar and USA’s Robert Galloway. After the Indians conceded the first set 6-0 to Behar/Galloway, they went on to win the second set and the tiebreaker.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian pair overcame the British challenge of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, after kicking off the tournament with a win against Australians Blake Bayldon and Thomas Fancutt.

