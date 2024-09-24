MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool head coach Slot says Alexander-Arnold support means a lot in Klopp succession

England’s Alexander-Arnold, who has made 231 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, had praised Slot’s coaching at the weekend, saying he welcomed criticism from the Dutchman.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 16:34 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot hugs Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as he is substituted during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, August 17, 2024.
FILE - Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot hugs Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as he is substituted during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Liverpool’s manager Arne Slot hugs Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as he is substituted during the English Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Liverpool at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England, Saturday, August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Liverpool coach Arne Slot said it was nice to have the trust of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been at the club since he was a child, as the former tries to fill the shoes of the beloved former manager Jurgen Klopp.

England’s Alexander-Arnold, who has made 231 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, had praised Slot’s coaching at the weekend, saying he welcomed criticism from the Dutchman.

“I think we all remember the day that Jurgen left and what that man meant to him... so to hear him say this about his new manager is always nice,” Slot told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup third round clash with West Ham United.

“It’s not always easy to come in and replace a manager like (Klopp),” he added.

ALSO READ: La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surgery

Slot said he wanted to field the strongest team against West Ham as Liverpool looks to defend the trophy but will have to rotate his squad after last week’s win at AC Milan in the Champions League and Saturday’s Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Goalkeeper Alisson is out with a muscle issue so Ireland’s Caoimhin Kelleher will play instead, Slot said, adding that forward Federico Chiesa, who joined from Juventus late last month, is able to start but not ready to play a full match.

“We would all love to win something, but that’s far away. We have to win this game tomorrow... it’s a tough one against West Ham,” the manager said.

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Arne Slot /

Jurgen Klopp /

West Ham United /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

League Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool head coach Slot says Alexander-Arnold support means a lot in Klopp succession
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: One of my main goals was winning gold this year, says Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. How India won Chess Olympiad golds in Budapest
    Mayank
  4. Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool head coach Slot says Alexander-Arnold support means a lot in Klopp succession
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool injury news: When is Alisson back for Premier League club?
    AP
  3. ‘Will miss him a lot’: Germany coach Nagelsmann shocked by Ter Stegen injury
    Reuters
  4. League Cup clash between Newcastle and Wimbledon moved to St. James’ Park
    Reuters
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool head coach Slot says Alexander-Arnold support means a lot in Klopp succession
    Reuters
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: One of my main goals was winning gold this year, says Gukesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. How India won Chess Olympiad golds in Budapest
    Mayank
  4. Nedunchezhiyan/Prashanth pair wins Hangzhou Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Macau Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri advance to second round
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment