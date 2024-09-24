MagazineBuy Print

Liverpool injury news: When is Alisson back for Premier League club?

The Brazil international is recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Liverpool’s English League Cup third-round match against West Ham on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 15:38 IST , LIVERPOOL

AP
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is aiming to return to action this weekend.
FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is aiming to return to action this weekend. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is aiming to return to action this weekend. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is aiming to return to action this weekend, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

The Brazil international is recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Liverpool’s English League Cup third-round match against West Ham on Wednesday.

Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday and is set to retain his place against West Ham.

“Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early and we are looking at the weekend against Wolves, but it’s going to be tight,” Slot said. “But he will not be there tomorrow so Caoimh will be in goal.”

Italian forward Federico Chiesa could make his first start for Liverpool against West Ham. Slot said the off-season signing is still working his way to full fitness.

“I don’t think he’s able to play 90 minutes, he only played 25 now as a maximum in the last three, four, five months,” he said. “But he is able to start, in our opinion.”

