Newcastle United’s League Cup third-round match against fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon has been moved to St James’ Park and rescheduled to October 1, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The match initially scheduled for Tuesday at Wimbledon’s Plough Lane had to be postponed due to pitch damage following extensive flooding in South London.
“To enable the fixture to be played, it will now be switched to the North East following an agreement between the clubs and the competition’s management committee,” Newcastle said in a statement.
Wimbledon have postponed its League Two match against Crewe Alexandra, which was due to be played on October 1.
