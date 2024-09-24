MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

League Cup clash between Newcastle and Wimbledon moved to St. James’ Park

The match initially scheduled for Tuesday at Wimbledon’s Plough Lane had to be postponed due to pitch damage following extensive flooding in South London.

Published : Sep 24, 2024 10:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s League Cup third-round match has been moved to St James’ Park.
FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s League Cup third-round match has been moved to St James’ Park. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Newcastle United’s League Cup third-round match has been moved to St James’ Park. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Newcastle United’s League Cup third-round match against fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon has been moved to St James’ Park and rescheduled to October 1, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The match initially scheduled for Tuesday at Wimbledon’s Plough Lane had to be postponed due to pitch damage following extensive flooding in South London.

“To enable the fixture to be played, it will now be switched to the North East following an agreement between the clubs and the competition’s management committee,” Newcastle said in a statement.

Wimbledon have postponed its League Two match against Crewe Alexandra, which was due to be played on October 1.

Related stories

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

League Cup /

AFC Wimbledon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup clash between Newcastle and Wimbledon moved to St. James’ Park
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy review: Dress rehearsal for Test hopefuls as India targets flexibility in roles, continuity in selections
    Abhishek Saini
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery on injured knee
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club
    AP
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta vs Como game postponed after downpour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. League Cup clash between Newcastle and Wimbledon moved to St. James’ Park
    Reuters
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club
    AP
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta vs Como game postponed after downpour
    AFP
  4. King Cup of Champions: Boushal scores stoppage-time winner for Al Nassr to beat Al Hazm 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympique Lyonnais’ parent company Eagle Football Group considering job cuts amid financial stress
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. League Cup clash between Newcastle and Wimbledon moved to St. James’ Park
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy review: Dress rehearsal for Test hopefuls as India targets flexibility in roles, continuity in selections
    Abhishek Saini
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery on injured knee
    Reuters
  4. Serie A 2024-25: Roma owners reassure fans after turbulent week for the club
    AP
  5. Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta vs Como game postponed after downpour
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment