Serie A 2024-25: Atalanta vs Como game postponed after downpour

Atalanta’s Italian top flight game against Como has been postponed after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable, Serie A officials said on Monday.

Players took to the pitch for a warm up in northern Italy but huge puddles had formed and the surface was deemed unplayable by the match referee and the two captains.

“The match has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch,” league officials said confirming the game had been pushed back a day to Tuesday at 1845GMT.

Europa League champions and fourth in Serie A last season, Atalanta have had a mixed start to the season with two wins and two defeats in the league.

The Bergamo side was held to a goalless draw at home against Arsenal in its Champions League opener last week.

A win for Atalanta would put them level on points with fourth-placed Juventus, while promoted Como are struggling second from bottom.