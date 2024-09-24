La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen undergoes surgery on knee injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgery on Monday after suffering a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, the La Liga club said.

The 32-year-old Germany international picked up the injury during Barcelona’s 5-1 win at Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

“Ter Stegen has undergone a successful surgical intervention on the patella tendon injury in his right knee by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau under the supervision of the Club’s Medical Services at Barcelona Hospital,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The player is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return.”

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before halftime and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of his weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he had already undergone two surgeries in recent years, and another surgery could prove season-ending, Spanish media had earlier reported.

Tests carried out confirmed that the player suffered a complete rupture of the patella tendon in his right knee, Barcelona said earlier on Monday, adding he would undergo a surgical process in the afternoon.

Barcelona’s first-choice keeper is expected to be out for at least seven months, Spanish media reported.

He will miss a significant portion of games as Hansi Flick’s side face Bayern Munich in the Champions League next month, as well as defending champions Real Madrid in La Liga.