Rafael Nadal included in Spain team for Davis Cup Final Eight clash

The 38-year-old will be joining Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers in the Spain team.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 22:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rafael Nadal and Spain will face the Netherlands in the Davis Cup final eight.
Rafael Nadal and Spain will face the Netherlands in the Davis Cup final eight. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Rafael Nadal and Spain will face the Netherlands in the Davis Cup final eight. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Rafael Nadal has been named in Spain’s team for the Davis Cup Final Eight match in Malaga in November.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not competed anywhere since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he lost in the second round to rival Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles, and paired with Carlos Alcaraz to get to the quarterfinals of men’s doubles before exiting against Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

Following the Paris Games, Nadal pulled out of the US Open 2024 and Laver Cup 2024 due to health issues.

He will be joining Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers in the Spain team. David Ferrer will be the coach for the team.

The top eight nations qualified from the Group Finals and will play to a finish in the Spanish coastal city. Host Spain will face the Netherlands while Canada is up against Germany in its opening tie.

Ties will consist of two singles and a doubles decider.

ALSO READ | Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals

Reigning champion Italy was without world number one Jannik Sinner for the Group Finals in which it won all three of its ties but the world number one could return in Malaga. It will face Argentina, who qualified from a tough group including Britain and Canada.

Italy and Spain are on opposite sides of the draw meaning a potential final showdown between Sinner and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz.

The U.S. was also under-strength in the Group Finals but the 32-times Davis Cup champion could call on some of its big guns in Malaga where it will need to get past Australia, the second most successful nation with 28 titles.

The Final Eight knockout rounds take place between November 19-24 in the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics

Rafael Nadal /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Davis Cup

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
  1. Rafael Nadal included in Spain team for Davis Cup Final Eight clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bhambri-Olivetti pair reaches Chengdu Open Final; Prashanth-Nedunchezhiyan win in Hangzhou semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Injured Rybakina skips Beijing, Wuhan; eyes return before WTA Finals
    Reuters
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Alcaraz trumps Fritz in Team Europe’s 13-11 victory over Team World
    AP
  5. Korea Open: Haddad Maia fights back after first set loss to beat Kasatkina in final
    Reuters
