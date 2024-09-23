MagazineBuy Print

Laver Cup 2024: Alcaraz trumps Fritz in Team Europe’s 13-11 victory over Team World

Alcaraz broke the U.S. Open runner-up Fritz in the 11th game and then closed out victory on serve, sparking celebrations as the Europe team rejoiced with captain Bjorn Borg in Berlin.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 10:41 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy along with Rod Laver after Team Europe win the Laver Cup.
Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy along with Rod Laver after Team Europe win the Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz of Team Europe celebrate with the Laver Cup trophy along with Rod Laver after Team Europe win the Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 as Team Europe rallied to beat Team World 13-11 and win the Laver Cup on Sunday.

Alcaraz broke the U.S. Open runner-up Fritz in the 11th game and then closed out victory on serve, sparking celebrations as the Europe team rejoiced with captain Bjorn Borg in Berlin.

Team World was favorite to win the Laver Cup for a third straight time after leading 8-4 on points heading into the last of the three days.

Europe began the comeback Sunday when Alcaraz and Casper Ruud won the doubles 6-2, 7-6 (6) against American pair Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. But Shelton then downed Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (6), 7-5, 10-7 to move the World team into pole position.

ALSO READ | Korea Open: Haddad Maia fights back after first set loss to beat Kasatkina in final

Tiafoe, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals, could have sealed it for them but he lost to French Open finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-5, setting up the decider between Alcaraz and Fritz.

The Laver Cup is formatted like golf’s Ryder Cup with the first team to 13 points winning the contest. Each of the four matches on Sunday was worth three points.

Europe’s only win in Saturday’s four matches came from Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Spaniard showed his big-match temperament once again.

