Laver Cup 2024: Alcaraz beats Shelton to bring Team Europe level

Team World’s Frances Tiafoe had earlier come back from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev, and the two sides were tied at 4-4 going into the Saturday night session at Berlin’s Uber Arena.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 23:24 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Team Europe’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts aftera match against Team World’s Ben Shelton on the second day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Team Europe's Carlos Alcaraz reacts aftera match against Team World's Ben Shelton on the second day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Team Europe’s Carlos Alcaraz reacts aftera match against Team World’s Ben Shelton on the second day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the Uber arena in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz beat American Ben Shelton 6-4 6-4 to level the score between Team Europe and Team World on the second day of the Laver Cup on Saturday.

Alcaraz, who has already claimed titles at this year’s French Open and Wimbledon, demonstrated remarkable composure during critical moments, saving all five break points he encountered. He broke Shelton’s formidable left-handed serve once in each set to secure the win.

“First of all, I am really happy to be part of Team Europe for the first time, and am trying to be the best player that I can be to help my team,” world no. 3 Alcaraz said.

ALSO READ: Korea Open: Kasatkina to battle Haddad Maia in final clash

I played against a player that is really powerful, a really tough one, I’m really happy because I played a really solid match since the beginning.”

Team World’s Frances Tiafoe had earlier come back from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev, and the two sides were tied at 4-4 going into the Saturday night session at Berlin’s Uber Arena.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev and American Taylor Fritz were next up to face each other before a doubles match concludes the day. 

