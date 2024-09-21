MagazineBuy Print

Korea Open: Haddad Maia advances to rain-delayed semis, Raducanu retired injured

Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the rain-delayed semifinals of the Korea Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Polina Kudermetova on Saturday.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 11:45 IST , SEOUL, South Korea - 1 MIN READ

AP
Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the Korea Open.
Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the Korea Open. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the Korea Open. | Photo Credit: AP

Haddad Maia was the 2017 runner-up in the Seoul WTA 500-level tournament.

Haddad Maia was the 2017 runner-up in the Seoul WTA 500-level tournament.

Persistent rain showers washed out all play on Friday, forcing the quarterfinals and semifinals to be played on Saturday.

The 21-year Kudermetova played Haddad Maia on Centre Court at the same time her sister Veronika Kudermetova, who is 27 and ranked 25th, was taking on Viktoriya Tomova on the Grandstand Court. The elder Kudermetova had a better result for the family, with Veronika beating Tomova 7-5, 6-3.

READ | Laver Cup 2024: Fritz-Shelton draws Team World level with Europe following doubles victory over Alcaraz-Zverev

Haddad Maia was scheduled to play Veronika Kudermetova in the first semifinal later Saturday with a chance to beat both Kudermetova sisters on the same day.

In a later quarterfinal, top-seeded Daria Kasatkina advanced when former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu retired with an apparent left foot injury after losing the first set 6-1.

Kasatkina had not lost a set to Raducanu in two previous meetings, including a 6-2, 6-2 win in the Eastbourne grass-court quarterfinals three months ago. Raducanu was bidding to reach her first semifinal above WTA 250 level since winning the 2021 U.S. Open.

In the other quarterfinal, fourth-seeded Diana Shnaider played fifth-seeded Marta Kostyuk. The winner will play Kasatkina in the semifinals.

