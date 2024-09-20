Laver Cup 2024: Tsitsipas triumphs over Kokkinakis to earn point for Team Europe

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.
Team World led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men’s tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.
Ruud, ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and hit just 11 winners.
Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was set to play Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the last singles of the day.
ALSO READ: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open
The doubles will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev against Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.
The tournament ends on Sunday.
Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins.
Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
- ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
- Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun in action; Vantika helps India draw 2-2 with USA in women’s section
- Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
- ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE