MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Laver Cup 2024: Tsitsipas triumphs over Kokkinakis to earn point for Team Europe

Team World led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men’s tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 22:08 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe celebrates a point against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Team World during the Men’s Singles match on day one of Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 20, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe celebrates a point against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Team World during the Men’s Singles match on day one of Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 20, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP
infoIcon

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe celebrates a point against Thanasi Kokkinakis of Team World during the Men’s Singles match on day one of Laver Cup at Uber Arena on September 20, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR LAVER CUP

Stefanos Tsitsipas pulled Team Europe even with Team World at the Laver Cup by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.

Team World led after Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina topped Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 6-4 in the opener of the indoor hard-court men’s tournament that features a format reminiscent of golf’s Ryder Cup.

Ruud, ranked No. 9, made 20 unforced errors and hit just 11 winners.

Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov was set to play Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the last singles of the day.

ALSO READ: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open

The doubles will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev against Americans Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz.

The tournament ends on Sunday.

Each match win is worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday, and three points on Sunday. The first team to 13 points wins.

Earlier Friday, the Laver Cup and the ATP tour announced a five-year extension to their existing agreement.

Related Topics

Stefanos Tsitsipas /

Thanasi Kokkinakis /

Laver Cup /

Carlos Alcaraz /

Alexander Zverev

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun in action; Vantika helps India draw 2-2 with USA in women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Laver Cup 2024: Tsitsipas triumphs over Kokkinakis to earn point for Team Europe
    AP
  2. Goran, uncle of Novak Djokovic appointed president of Serbian Tennis Federation
    AFP
  3. Cerundolo beats Ruud to give Team World early lead at Laver Cup
    AP
  4. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek withdraws from China Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Raducanu forced to wait as rain hits Korea Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Chamari Athapaththu to lead Sri Lanka; Inoka Ranaweera recalled
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Newcomer Mohammedan Sporting looks for first win as it faces a formidable Goa side
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Round 9: Gukesh vs Abdusattorov ends in draw; Arjun in action; Vantika helps India draw 2-2 with USA in women’s section
    Team Sportstar
  4. Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr LIVE updates, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Lineups out, ETT v NAS, 11:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2024-25: Punjab continues rise with consecutive wins, beats Odisha 2-1 at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment