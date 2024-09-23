MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, Vantika win individual gold medals

World Championship challenger, D. Gukesh played a phenomenal tournament, scoring 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 08:39 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh scored 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board. 
D. Gukesh scored 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

D. Gukesh scored 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board.  | Photo Credit: AP

After Indian clinched a maiden dual Chess Olympiad gold medals, in both the open and women’s section on Sunday, D. Gukesh, Arjun Eigaisi, Divya Deshmukh win individual gold medals.

Earlier, India clinched gold medals in both the open and women’s section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

India dominated the tournament in both sections and made history by claiming its first-ever gold medals. The Indian contingent also bagged individual medals for their performance.

In the open section, Indian won ten out of its 11 round while only drawing against defending champion Uzbekistan. On the other hand, India won nine out of 11 rounds in the women’s section.

ALSO READ | India retains Gaprindashvili Trophy

World Championship challenger, D. Gukesh played a phenomenal tournament, scoring 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board. The 18-year-old’s performance rating was 3056—the only player in this tournament to break the 3000+ mark.

Arjun Erigaisi also had a stellar tournament for the team, scoring 10 points in 11 games and winning individual gold on board three.

Both Indian grand masters significantly improved their FIDE ratings and are close to clearing the 2800 bar.

18-year-old Divya Deshmukh, a new addition to the women’s team, was unstoppable throughout the tournament. She played all games, scored 9.5 points, and secured the crucial victory in the final match and clinched the Individual gold on board three.

Vantika Agrawal also won individual gold medal on board four.

India also retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy at the Chess Olympiad 2024, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.

Related Topics

D Gukesh /

Divya Deshmukh /

Chess Olympiad 2024 /

Chess Olympiad /

Arjun Erigaisi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, Vantika win individual gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Anantapur shaped New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra for success
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nazmul Abedeen aims to revamp Bangladesh cricket amidst political turmoil
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: Dronavalli Harika’s decade-long dream culminates in gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess olympiad

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: Dronavalli Harika’s decade-long dream culminates in gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, Vantika win individual gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. R.B. Ramesh, the man who guided India to two Olympiad medals
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. It would have been disappointing if we didn’t win a medal: Harika
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. We need more young girls in chess: Chess Olympiad bronze medallist GM Koneru Humpy
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, Vantika win individual gold medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. How Anantapur shaped New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra for success
    Abhishek Saini
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: All-time winners list after India’s gold medal win in Hungary
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nazmul Abedeen aims to revamp Bangladesh cricket amidst political turmoil
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. Chess Olympiad 2024: Dronavalli Harika’s decade-long dream culminates in gold
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment