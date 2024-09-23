Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh, Arjun, Divya, Vantika win individual gold medals

After Indian clinched a maiden dual Chess Olympiad gold medals, in both the open and women’s section on Sunday, D. Gukesh, Arjun Eigaisi, Divya Deshmukh win individual gold medals.

Earlier, India clinched gold medals in both the open and women’s section at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

India dominated the tournament in both sections and made history by claiming its first-ever gold medals. The Indian contingent also bagged individual medals for their performance.

In the open section, Indian won ten out of its 11 round while only drawing against defending champion Uzbekistan. On the other hand, India won nine out of 11 rounds in the women’s section.

World Championship challenger, D. Gukesh played a phenomenal tournament, scoring 9 points in 10 games and earning the individual gold medal on the top board. The 18-year-old’s performance rating was 3056—the only player in this tournament to break the 3000+ mark.

Arjun Erigaisi also had a stellar tournament for the team, scoring 10 points in 11 games and winning individual gold on board three.

Both Indian grand masters significantly improved their FIDE ratings and are close to clearing the 2800 bar.

18-year-old Divya Deshmukh, a new addition to the women’s team, was unstoppable throughout the tournament. She played all games, scored 9.5 points, and secured the crucial victory in the final match and clinched the Individual gold on board three.

Vantika Agrawal also won individual gold medal on board four.

India also retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy at the Chess Olympiad 2024, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the open and women’s section.