Chess Olympiad 2024: Dronavalli Harika’s decade-long dream culminates in gold

Dronavalli Harika suggested that the Indian women’s and men’s teams’ gold medals at the Chess Olympiad 2024 in Hungary could well be a turning point for Indian chess, inspiring future generations to aim for the highest levels of achievement.

“For me it was one of those dreams to win an Olympic gold. Now, I can look back with a sense of pride,” the 33-year-old Harika said.

Harika pointed out how the team regrouped and maintained its composure after the setback against Poland.

“It has been a fabulous journey for the entire team and a great team effort for sure. Yes, there were some complications at one stage of the championship after we lost to Poland. But, since we were in a similar position in the last edition, we knew how to counter that kind of pressure and regain composure when it mattered most,” the champion chess player informed Sportstar on Sunday.

India’s dominance throughout the tournament was evident, with nine wins out of 11 rounds.

“Honestly, we thought we were very close to winning the Olympiad gold in the last edition itself. So, this time all of us were determined not to let go of any opportunity to clinch the honours,” Harika said.

“It was fantastic obviously that even the boys won the gold for India. It was a truly memorable outing for all of us,” she said.

ALSO READ | Gukesh, Arjun, Divya win individual gold medals

Harika, a veteran of ten Olympiads, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate despite personal commitments. “Well, this is my 10th Olympiad, excluding the online. And since 2004 I have never missed any edition,” said a visibly proud Harika.

“In fact, I was not sure of taking part in this Olympiad but was asked to join the team at the last minute. I was busy with my family and only recently was on a holiday celebrating my daughter Hanvika’s second birthday,” she added.

“Definitely, in terms of preparations, I must say that I was not in the right frame of mind but somehow managed to pull it off through my sheer experience,” she opined with a smile.

The Guntur-born chess player also highlighted the importance of team spirit and preparation. “There were a lot of discussions before the previous evenings ahead of the games. It was amazing team spirit and the gold was the perfect result for those kinds of efforts,” she said.

“For me, the biggest challenge is to be away from my daughter. It is never easy for any mother to stay away and still stay focussed in such a major championship. I think this is where my family, my teammates were so great in ensuring that I was in the right frame of mind right through,” explained Harika.

With the Global Chess League in London approaching, Harika is optimistic about her prospects. “I hope to continue my success and contribute to the growth of Indian chess,” signed off a jubilant Harika.