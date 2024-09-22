MagazineBuy Print

Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal-led India A finishes top of table; seals title

India A which needed an outright win to usurp India C to the top spot, managed to bowl out the opposition for 217 after setting them a fourth-innings target of 350.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 17:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India A’s M.Prasidh celebrates with teammates after dismissing India D’s batsman Devdutt Padikkal during the Duleep Trophy Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur.
FILE PHOTO: India A’s M.Prasidh celebrates with teammates after dismissing India D’s batsman Devdutt Padikkal during the Duleep Trophy Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India A’s M.Prasidh celebrates with teammates after dismissing India D’s batsman Devdutt Padikkal during the Duleep Trophy Match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium A ground, Anantapur. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Mayank Agarwal-led India A won the Duleep Trophy 2024 title in style after picking up seven in the final session on Day 4 to win the third round encounter against India C by 132 runs in Anantapur on Sunday.

India A which needed an outright win to usurp India C to the top spot, managed to bowl out the opposition for 217 after setting them a fourth-innings target of 350. The team led by Mayank Agarwal had taken the first innings lead after reducing the opposition to 234 in reply to its 297 all out.

B. Sai Sudharsan scored 111 to keep India C in the hunt for a draw, supported by a 44-run knock by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the team was bowled out with less than three overs remaining in the day. A point from the encounter would have handed the title to Gaikwad’s men.

India B which was placed second in the table ahead of the third round, lost the chance to take advantage of India C’s slip up when it conceded the first innings lead to India D after a century by Sanju Samson. The team needed to better the result of India C to make it to the top of the table.

Set a target off 373 in the fourth innings, the team crumbled to 115 all out in 22.2 overs to end up with zero points from the third round encounter.

