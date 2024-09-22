Mayank Agarwal-led India A won a close encounter against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C at Anantapur on Sunday to displace the latter from the top of the standings and seal the Duleep Trophy 2024 title.

India C had seven wickets in hand going into the final session of Day 4, needing only a point to seal top spot in the table, but the team lost seven wickets in the last session to stumble to a loss.

In the other encounter, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B stumbled to a 257-run loss to Shreyas Iyer-led India D to drop one spot to third in the table. India D accumulated its first points of the tournament after the win.

Here is how the points table looks like after the third and final round of Duleep Trophy 2024:

Position Team Played Won Lost Tied Drawn NR Points 1 Team A 3 2 1 0 0 0 12 2 Team C 3 1 1 0 1 0 9 3 Team B 3 1 1 0 1 0 7 4 Team D 3 1 2 0 0 0 6

(Updated after the third round matches)

Points System

Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points

Outright win - 6 points

First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points

Draw - 1 point