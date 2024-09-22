Mayank Agarwal-led India A won a close encounter against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C at Anantapur on Sunday to displace the latter from the top of the standings and seal the Duleep Trophy 2024 title.
India C had seven wickets in hand going into the final session of Day 4, needing only a point to seal top spot in the table, but the team lost seven wickets in the last session to stumble to a loss.
In the other encounter, Abhimanyu Easwaran’s India B stumbled to a 257-run loss to Shreyas Iyer-led India D to drop one spot to third in the table. India D accumulated its first points of the tournament after the win.
Here is how the points table looks like after the third and final round of Duleep Trophy 2024:
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|NR
|Points
|1
|Team A
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Team C
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3
|Team B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4
|Team D
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
(Updated after the third round matches)
Points System
- Ten-wicket win or innings win - 7 points
- Outright win - 6 points
- First innings lead, but no outright win - 3 points
- Draw - 1 point
