From Ashwin’s century to Pant equalling Dhoni: Records galore as India beats Bangladesh in first Test in Chennai

India secured a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

R Ashwin starred with the ball, claiming six wickets in the final innings as India wrapped up the match by the first session on day four.

Bangladesh, chasing a daunting target of 515 runs, faltered and was unable to put up much resistance.

Here’s a look back at the several records that were made and broken during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh:

1) India reaches historic milestone - For the first time in India’s Test cricket history, it boasts more wins than losses. This win brings India’s Test record to 179 wins and 178 losses after 580 matches. Heading into this Test, India had an equal number of wins and losses in the red-ball format.

Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian pacer to claim 400 international wicket. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

2) R Ashwin’s memorable home Test with bat - He scored his sixth Test hundred and first against Bangladesh. It was also his second consecutive hundred at Chepauk; the previous one came against England in 2021. During his innings, Ashwin recorded a 199-run seventh-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja - the highest in Chennai by an Indian pair.

3) Hasan Mahmud shines - The pacer became the first Bangladeshi bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Tests in India. Mahmud’s figures of 5/83, including wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant, eclipsed Abu Jayed’s 4/108 in 2019 in Indore.

4) Bumrah’s 4k-run - Jasprit Bumrah became the sixth Indian pacer to claim 400 international wickets (164 in Tests, 149 in ODIs, 89 in T20Is). He achieved this milestone in just 227 innings.

5) Bangladesh’s forgettable outing - The visitor was skittled out for just 149 runs inside three sessions. It was its second-lowest total in India after 106, which it scored in 2019 in Indore.

6) Kohli joins club 12,000 - Virat Kohli became the second Indian batter to cross 12,000 international runs at home after Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 14,192 runs. Overall, Kohli is the fifth batter to cross the 12k milestone at home. He has hit 4167 runs in Tests, 6268 runs in ODIs and 1577 runs in T20Is.

Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

7) Pant at par with Dhoni - Rishabh Pant equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket when he notched up his sixth century. Overall, he’s 17th in the list - led by Adam Gilchrist (17) - of keepers with most Test hundreds.

8) India sets up massive task for visitor - India declared its second innings at 287/4, setting a daunting target of 515 runs - the highest-ever at Chepauk. It surpassed the previous record of 482 runs set by India against England in 2021, which the former went on to win.

9) Ashwin amongst elites - He equalled late Shane Warne’s record of most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket when he bagged his 37th five-for. At 38 years and 5 days old, Ashwin also became the oldest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing Vinoo Mankad’s record of 37 years and 307 days. Ashwin also recorded a double - a century and a five-for in same match - for fourth time in his Test career. He sits just behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham, who achieved the feat five times.