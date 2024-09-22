MagazineBuy Print

Ashwin: Batting comes naturally to me

Ashwin’s century coupled with his six-for were instrumental in India going 1-0 in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 13:19 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ashwin, with 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, is now tied alongside Shane Warne and is only behind Muthiah Muralitharan’s 67.
Ashwin, with 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, is now tied alongside Shane Warne and is only behind Muthiah Muralitharan’s 67. | Photo Credit: R Ragu
infoIcon

Ashwin, with 37 five-wicket hauls in Tests, is now tied alongside Shane Warne and is only behind Muthiah Muralitharan’s 67. | Photo Credit: R Ragu

If R. Ashwin says that batting comes naturally to him, it’s best to take him at his word. During the first Test between India and Bangladesh, the off-spinner put on a masterclass at his home ground, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. He scored a clinical century, smashing 113 off 133 balls, and formed a crucial 199-run partnership for the seventh wicket with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who eventually fell for 86 off 124 balls.

“I make a living by bowling, so bowling comes first. Batting is something that comes naturally, but I have focused my thoughts with batting over the last few years,” Ashwin, named Player of the Match, said after the match.

ALSO READ
Test cricket is where I belong the most, says Rishabh Pant

But Ashwin’s contributions in India’s 280-run victory were far from over. In Bangladesh’s second innings, he picked up his 37th Test five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 6/88.

“Every time I play in Chennai, it’s an amazing feeling. I’ve watched a lot of Tests, international cricket in those stands, so to do it in front of those renovated stands is great,” he added.

“I am probably enjoying my play because of what I am doing, not because of what I want to get out of it. The century was an opportunity to fight and dig deep. I’ve seen so many teammates do it in the past. It was a special innings, and it didn’t sink in until day two,” he reflected.

With this victory, India now leads the two-match series 1-0.

Related Topics

R. Ashwin /

India /

India vs Bangladesh /

Bangladesh

