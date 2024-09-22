Top Moments from the tied Test of Madras between India and Australia in 1986

India and Australia played out one of the most memorable matches in the 148-year history of Test cricket at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (then Madras) between September 18 and 22, 1986.

Despite scoring a mammoth 574/7 dec in the first innings, owing to a double hundred by Dean Jones and centuries by David Boon and skipper Allan Border, Australia was on the brink of defeat in a contest where there was no love lost between the sides.

India conceded a 177-run lead at the end of the first innings, with captain Kapil Dev contributing with a hundred. Set a target of 348 in the final innings, India looked to be cruising at the midway point with the top order providing excellent support to veteran opener Sunil Gavaskar.

After Gavaskar fell, with the score at 204, the visitor clawed its way back, sweeping through the lower order. Greg Matthew trapped last man Maninder Singh leg before to bring up his five-for and forced only the second tied Test in history.

Here are some of the top moments from the fabled tied Chennai Test of 1986:

The historic moment

The Australians burst into jubilation as Greg Matthews traps last man Maninder Singh leg before to force a tie at Chepauk, with Ravi Shastri stranded at the other end. Maninder later suggested he got an inside edge.

Man on a mission

Braving the extreme heat and dehydration, Australia’s Dean Jones scored a double hundred to help Australia post 574/7 dec in the first innings.

Fightback

Sunil Gavaskar showed his experience, anchoring India’s fourth innings fightback after being set a target of 248. When the Little Master was dismissed for 90, India had the target in sight.

Golden Arm

Left-arm spinner Ray Bright had a crucial role to play for the visitor in the fourth innings. He picked up five wickets to finish with a seven-wicket match haul.

Pure elation

Australian coach Bob Simpson celebrates with Greg Matthews after managing to tie the Test match from a precarious position. The question regarding the timing of Australia’s second innings declaration would have been stronger had it conceded the match.