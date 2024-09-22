MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India retains top spot; Bangladesh slips to sixth

India now has 86 points and 71.67 PCT after 10 matches, while Bangladesh is sixth with 39.29 PCT.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 11:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma-led Indian team continues to remain on top of the WTC points table.
Rohit Sharma-led Indian team continues to remain on top of the WTC points table. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team continues to remain on top of the WTC points table. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

India solidified its position at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table with a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

India now boasts 86 points and a 71.67 PCT after 10 matches, while Bangladesh sits in sixth place with a 39.29 PCT.

Also read | How can India qualify for WTC final?

Here’s how the WTC points table looks like after India vs Bangladesh 1st Test:

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent
1. India 10 7 2 1 86 71.67
2. Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3. New Zealand 6 3 3 0 36 50.00
4. Sri Lanka 7 3 4 0 36 42.86
5. England 16 8 7 1 81 42.19
6. Bangladesh 7 3 4 0 33 39.29
7. South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
8. Pakistan 7 2 5 0 16 19.05
9. West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(*Table updated after first India vs Bangladesh Test)

World Test Championship /

India

