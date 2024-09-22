India team for second Test vs Bangladesh: Unchanged squad for Kanpur match

India has announced the same squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, which will take place at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur starting September 27.

Rohit Sharma’s men currently lead the series 1-0 after a convincing 280-run victory in the first Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India sits on top of the WTC points table as well, with Bangladesh slipping a spot to be sixth.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal