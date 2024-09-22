MagazineBuy Print

India team for second Test vs Bangladesh: Unchanged squad for Kanpur match

India currently leads the series 1-0 after beating Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test played in Chennai.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 12:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s R. Ashwin with teammates during first Test in Chennai.
India’s R. Ashwin with teammates during first Test in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s R. Ashwin with teammates during first Test in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

India has announced the same squad for the second Test against Bangladesh, which will take place at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur starting September 27.

Rohit Sharma’s men currently lead the series 1-0 after a convincing 280-run victory in the first Test at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India sits on top of the WTC points table as well, with Bangladesh slipping a spot to be sixth.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal

