MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin’s heroics hand India 280-run win against Bangladesh

Ashwin had his sixth when Taskin Ahmed holed at mid-on swinging for the hills after Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resilience also gave way following a fine exhibition of the sweep and the reverse-sweep, a la Ben Duckett.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 11:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
It was R. Ashwin who could most relate to his city’s love for cinema and theatrics and left a whole Sunday afternoon for the crowd to relish it with a swift 11:18 am finish.
It was R. Ashwin who could most relate to his city’s love for cinema and theatrics and left a whole Sunday afternoon for the crowd to relish it with a swift 11:18 am finish. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

It was R. Ashwin who could most relate to his city’s love for cinema and theatrics and left a whole Sunday afternoon for the crowd to relish it with a swift 11:18 am finish. | Photo Credit: AP

It was the third overcast morning in four days, Bangladesh’s prospects only dimmed, and Ravichandran Ashwin could do no wrong at home as he completed his 37th five-wicket haul to guide India to a massive 280-run win just before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite claiming three of the four wickets on Saturday, Ashwin was brought on only after the first hour and struck immediately, off his fourth ball of the day when Shakib Al Hasan’s lunge forward took his inside edge and an acrobatic Yashasvi Jaiswal at short-leg agilely gobbled it.

In the face of an imminent defeat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to go down with a flourish but could only find Ravindra Jadeja at long-on as the crowd erupted in adulation of its homegrown hero, who has now done the double of a century and a fifer in an innings on four occasions.

READ MORE | IND vs BAN, Day 4 Highlights

Ashwin had his sixth when Taskin Ahmed holed at mid-on swinging for the hills after Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resilience also gave way following a fine exhibition of the sweep and the reverse-sweep, a la Ben Duckett. Looking to rush to a century with the threat of running out of partners looming large, he cut a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that bounced awkwardly and found Jasprit Bumrah on the off-side.

Hasan Mahmud, the tormenter of India’s top-order on the opening day in similar conditions, was the last man to fall as Jadeja beat his heave to clatter the stumps and elicit a roar from the crowd.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as an unlikely crowd favourite with his frequent verbal salvos after walking up to a beaten Shanto and ensured the fans didn’t miss out too much on their Sunday dose of drama and entertainment.

However, it was Ashwin who could most relate to his city’s love for cinema and theatrics and left a whole Sunday afternoon for the crowd to relish it with a swift 11:18 am finish.

Related stories

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

India vs Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses four in 373-chase; Gaikwad, Sudharsan bat on vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: India records more wins than losses for first time ever in Test history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin’s heroics hand India 280-run win against Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Kohli joins Tendulkar in list of Indians to cross 12,000 international runs at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin’s heroics hand India 280-run win against Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India retains top spot; Bangladesh slips to sixth
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND v BAN: India records more wins than losses for first time ever in Test history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ashwin equals Warne’s record with 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, second only to Muralitharan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses four in 373-chase; Gaikwad, Sudharsan bat on vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses four in 373-chase; Gaikwad, Sudharsan bat on vs IND A
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v BAN: India records more wins than losses for first time ever in Test history
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin’s heroics hand India 280-run win against Bangladesh
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Bumrah becomes sixth Indian pacer to pick 400 international wickets during IND vs BAN Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN: Kohli joins Tendulkar in list of Indians to cross 12,000 international runs at home
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment