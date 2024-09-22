IND v BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin’s heroics hand India 280-run win against Bangladesh

It was the third overcast morning in four days, Bangladesh’s prospects only dimmed, and Ravichandran Ashwin could do no wrong at home as he completed his 37th five-wicket haul to guide India to a massive 280-run win just before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Despite claiming three of the four wickets on Saturday, Ashwin was brought on only after the first hour and struck immediately, off his fourth ball of the day when Shakib Al Hasan’s lunge forward took his inside edge and an acrobatic Yashasvi Jaiswal at short-leg agilely gobbled it.

In the face of an imminent defeat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to go down with a flourish but could only find Ravindra Jadeja at long-on as the crowd erupted in adulation of its homegrown hero, who has now done the double of a century and a fifer in an innings on four occasions.

Ashwin had his sixth when Taskin Ahmed holed at mid-on swinging for the hills after Najmul Hossain Shanto’s resilience also gave way following a fine exhibition of the sweep and the reverse-sweep, a la Ben Duckett. Looking to rush to a century with the threat of running out of partners looming large, he cut a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that bounced awkwardly and found Jasprit Bumrah on the off-side.

Hasan Mahmud, the tormenter of India’s top-order on the opening day in similar conditions, was the last man to fall as Jadeja beat his heave to clatter the stumps and elicit a roar from the crowd.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as an unlikely crowd favourite with his frequent verbal salvos after walking up to a beaten Shanto and ensured the fans didn’t miss out too much on their Sunday dose of drama and entertainment.

However, it was Ashwin who could most relate to his city’s love for cinema and theatrics and left a whole Sunday afternoon for the crowd to relish it with a swift 11:18 am finish.