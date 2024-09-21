MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS: Australia eases to comfortable win over lacklustre England in 2nd ODI to lead series 2-0

It looked like a reachable total but Australia’s bowlers proved too good as England were all out for 202 in 40 overs with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 23:20 IST , LEEDS, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Olly Stone to win the match.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Olly Stone to win the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Olly Stone to win the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australia moved 2-0 ahead in the ODI series against a lacklustre England with a vital half century by wicket keeper Alex Carey paving the way for a 68-run victory at Headingley on Saturday.

Carey struck 74 to bolster an Australia innings that had crumbled to 221-9 with the visitors eventually all out for 270.

It looked like a reachable total but Australia’s bowlers proved too good as England were all out for 202 in 40 overs with Mitchell Starc taking three wickets.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: ‘First innings duck further motivated me,’ says Shubman Gill after stellar unbeaten century in second innings

England slumped to 65 for five but were given some hope with Jamie Smith (49) sharing a stand of 55 with Jacob Bethell.

But wickets continued to tumble all too regularly and some late hitting by Adil Rashid was in vain as England lost soundly to the world champions again.

