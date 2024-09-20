MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK vs ENG, Test Series: England to play both matches against Pakistan in Multan after Karachi gets ruled out

Pakistan has struggled at home and is winless in Tests since beating South Africa in 2021. Since then, it has lost six Test matches, including a 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Published : Sep 20, 2024 16:33 IST , ISLAMABAD - 1 MIN READ

AP
File photo: The series is part of the World Test Championship in which England is ranked sixth and Pakistan is languishing at the No. 8 spot just ahead of bottom-placed West Indies.
File photo: The series is part of the World Test Championship in which England is ranked sixth and Pakistan is languishing at the No. 8 spot just ahead of bottom-placed West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File photo: The series is part of the World Test Championship in which England is ranked sixth and Pakistan is languishing at the No. 8 spot just ahead of bottom-placed West Indies. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Multan will host back-to-back Test matches between Pakistan and England next month after Karachi was ruled out due to renovation work at the National Bank Stadium, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

England will arrive in Multan on October 2 and play two Test matches between October 7-19. It will then travel to Rawalpindi for the final Test starting October 24.

Karachi was due to host the second Test but the National Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s Champions Trophy.

“Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour,” Usman Wahla, PCB director international, said in a statement. “We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

ALSO READ: WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India, Australia in close fight for top spot

The series is part of the World Test Championship in which England is ranked sixth and Pakistan is languishing at the No. 8 spot just ahead of bottom-placed West Indies.

Pakistan has struggled at home and is winless in Tests since beating South Africa in 2021. Since then, it has lost six Test matches, including a 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

England recorded a 3-0 sweep when it last toured Pakistan in 2022.

Related Topics

Pakistan /

England /

World Test Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, Test Series: England to play both matches against Pakistan in Multan after Karachi gets ruled out
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: IND 56/2, leads by 283 runs; Kohli, Gill at crease; BAN 149 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Mulani picks two wickets for IND A vs IND C; Easwaran brings up century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  5. Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. PAK vs ENG, Test Series: England to play both matches against Pakistan in Multan after Karachi gets ruled out
    AP
  2. ENG vs AUS, 1st ODI: Travis Head smashes career-best 154 as Australia chases down 316 to beat England
    Reuters
  3. Renowned auctioneer Richard Madley to conduct SA20 Season three players’ auction
    PTI
  4. SL vs NZ, 1st Test: Kamindu Mendis century rescues Sri Lanka against New Zealand on Day 1
    AFP
  5. ENG vs AUS, ODI Series: Zampa set to play 100th ODI but may never play Test cricket for Australia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG, Test Series: England to play both matches against Pakistan in Multan after Karachi gets ruled out
    AP
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: IND 56/2, leads by 283 runs; Kohli, Gill at crease; BAN 149 all out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Abhimanyu Easwaran scores second consecutive century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 2: Mulani picks two wickets for IND A vs IND C; Easwaran brings up century for India B
    Team Sportstar
  5. Surrey wins County Championship for third consecutive time, becomes first team to do so since 1968
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment