‘Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday equalled late Shane Warne’s record of most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket when he bagged his 37th five-for on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Ashwin is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 67.
Ashwin reached the landmark in 191 innings. At 38 years and 5 days old, Ashwin has also become the oldest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing Vinoo Mankad’s record of 37 years and 307 days, set against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1955.
Earlier, Ashwin rescued India from a tough situation with a superb century, his sixth in the format, in the first innings. He now sits just behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham, who achieved the feat five times, for the record of most instances of scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Ashwin has accomplished this remarkable double on four occasions.
He capped his all-round performance with bowling figures of 6 for 88, helping India secure a dominant 280-run victory in the first Test.
Latest on Sportstar
- Duleep Trophy 2024: How India B exploited Shreyas Iyer’s short-ball weakness
- Chess Olympiad 2024 LIVE Updates, Final Round: Men take on Slovenia, women face Azerbaijan as India eyes historic gold in both sections
- Ashwin equals Warne’s record with 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, second only to Muralitharan
- Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 4: India B loses seven in 373-chase; Sudharsan fifty puts IND C on track for title
- WTC 2023-25 Points Table: India retains top spot; Bangladesh slips to sixth
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE