Ashwin equals Warne’s record with 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, second only to Muralitharan

Ashwin is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 67. He is also the oldest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Tests.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 11:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R. Ashwin bagged his 37th Test five-for against Bangladesh on Saturday.
R. Ashwin bagged his 37th Test five-for against Bangladesh on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU
infoIcon

R. Ashwin bagged his 37th Test five-for against Bangladesh on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

‘Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday equalled late Shane Warne’s record of most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket when he bagged his 37th five-for on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ashwin is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 67.

Ashwin: Batting comes naturally to me

Ashwin reached the landmark in 191 innings. At 38 years and 5 days old, Ashwin has also become the oldest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing Vinoo Mankad’s record of 37 years and 307 days, set against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1955.

Earlier, Ashwin rescued India from a tough situation with a superb century, his sixth in the format, in the first innings. He now sits just behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham, who achieved the feat five times, for the record of most instances of scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Ashwin has accomplished this remarkable double on four occasions.

He capped his all-round performance with bowling figures of 6 for 88, helping India secure a dominant 280-run victory in the first Test.

