Ashwin equals Warne’s record with 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, second only to Muralitharan

‘Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday equalled late Shane Warne’s record of most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket when he bagged his 37th five-for on day four of the first Test against Bangladesh at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ashwin is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan’s 67.

Ashwin reached the landmark in 191 innings. At 38 years and 5 days old, Ashwin has also become the oldest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in Tests, surpassing Vinoo Mankad’s record of 37 years and 307 days, set against Pakistan in Peshawar in 1955.

Earlier, Ashwin rescued India from a tough situation with a superb century, his sixth in the format, in the first innings. He now sits just behind former England all-rounder Ian Botham, who achieved the feat five times, for the record of most instances of scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test. Ashwin has accomplished this remarkable double on four occasions.

He capped his all-round performance with bowling figures of 6 for 88, helping India secure a dominant 280-run victory in the first Test.