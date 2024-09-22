MagazineBuy Print

Test cricket is where I belong the most, says Rishabh Pant

Pant added a crucial 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill, who scored 119 off 176 balls, helping India recover from a precarious 67/3 to 287/4 declared in its second innings.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 12:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rishabh Pant showcased his love for playing in Chennai with a brilliant century (109 off 128 balls) during India’s second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test.
Rishabh Pant showcased his love for playing in Chennai with a brilliant century (109 off 128 balls) during India's second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test. | Photo Credit: R Ragu
Rishabh Pant showcased his love for playing in Chennai with a brilliant century (109 off 128 balls) during India’s second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test. | Photo Credit: R Ragu

Rishabh Pant showcased his love for playing in Chennai with a brilliant century (109 off 128 balls) during India’s second innings against Bangladesh in the first Test. This marked his return to red-ball cricket for the national team after almost two years. “100 was special because I love playing in Chennai. After injury, I wanted to play all three formats, and this was my first Test. Hope to get better every day,” Pant told the host broadcaster following India’s commanding 280-run victory.

IND v BAN: India records more wins than losses for first time ever in Test history

Pant’s last Test appearance was in December 2022 against the same opponent. Shortly after that match, he suffered a serious car accident that sidelined him from professional cricket for a significant period. He made his comeback by captaining the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 Indian Premier League and later played for India B in this year’s Duleep Trophy.

“It was emotional; I wanted to score in every match, which didn’t happen, but I wanted to do well in Tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else,” Pant shared, noting that he equalled MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test centuries by an Indian keeper.

Ashwin equals Warne’s record with 37th five-wicket haul in Tests, second only to Muralitharan

Pant added a crucial 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill, who scored 119 off 176 balls, helping India recover from a precarious 67/3 to 287/4 declared in its second innings. “I don’t know what people say outside, but I try to read the situation in my own way. When you are 30-3, you need to stitch a partnership. That’s what Gill and I did. To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special,” Pant remarked.

Following their impressive batting performance, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin capped off a remarkable all-round display with a six-wicket haul, leading India to a decisive victory with more than five sessions to spare. Ashwin, who had scored a century in the first innings, returned figures of 6/88, while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 3/58. Bangladesh’s skipper, Najmul Hossain Shanto, was the top scorer for his side, making 82 off 127 balls.

