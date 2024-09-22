IND v BAN: India records more wins than losses for first time ever in Test history

For the first time in India’s Test cricket history, it boasts more wins than losses. India secured a dominant 280-run victory over Bangladesh on Day 4 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, marking a historic moment. This win brings India’s Test record to 179 wins and 178 losses after 580 matches.

Heading into the first Test of this multi-format series, India had an equal number of wins and losses in the red-ball format.

India played its inaugural Test match in 1932 against England at Lord’s, led by C.K. Nayudu, though it ended in a 158-run loss. India’s first Test win came in 1952 against England at the same venue in Chennai, where it now celebrated its 179th victory.

Teams with more Test wins than losses

Australia: Wins 414; Loss 232

England: Wins 397; Loss 325]

South Africa: Wins 179; Loss 161

India: Wins 179; Loss 178

Pakistan: Wins 148; Loss 144