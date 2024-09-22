MagazineBuy Print

Korea Open: Haddad Maia fights back after first set loss to beat Kasatkina in final

Published : Sep 22, 2024 17:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Published : Sep 22, 2024 17:16 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil holds her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their final match of the Korea Open tennis championships at Olympic Park Tennis Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil holds her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their final match of the Korea Open tennis championships at Olympic Park Tennis Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil holds her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their final match of the Korea Open tennis championships at Olympic Park Tennis Court in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. Open quarterfinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia overcame first-set jitters in the Korea Open final to beat top seed Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 6-1, winning the first WTA 500 singles title of her career on Sunday.

Haddad Maida, who lost the final in Seoul in 2017, bounced back in the second set with lethal forehands that brushed the lines and cruised through the third set to secure her first title of the year.

“Another tough match... Hope we have many more to come,” Kasatkina told Haddad Maia after losing her second match to the Brazilian, having won their first two clashes.

Russian world number 13 Kasatkina won five games in a row to clinch the first set in just 26 minutes as third seed Haddad Maida struggled with her serves, winning only nine of her 20 service points.

Kasatkina broke on the first game of the second set but Haddad Maia put up a better fight, getting her first break of the match to make it 3-3, making a frustrated Kasatkina chase her returns to the ends of the court.

ALSO READ: Laver Cup 2024: Team World takes lead as Ruud, Tsitsipas fall in doubles

World number 17 Haddad Maia saved a crucial break point to take a 5-4 lead, looking increasingly comfortable in long rallies. She broke in the next game to secure the second set with a strong forehand.

A transformed Haddad Maia was in control in the decisive set, winning 17 of her 22 service points and breaking twice in a row to secure victory.

“I want to come back again next year,” the 28-year-old said after winning her fourth WTA singles title.

Korea Open /

Beatriz Haddad Maia /

Daria Kasatkina

