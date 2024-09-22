MagazineBuy Print

Laver Cup 2024: Team World takes lead as Ruud, Tsitsipas fall in doubles

Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud 6-1, 6-2 on Saturday to hand Team World an 8-4 lead over Team Europe at the end of day two of the Laver Cup.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 08:55 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo of Team World celebrate after winning match point against Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe during the Men’s Doubles match on day two of the Laver Cup.
Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo of Team World celebrate after winning match point against Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe during the Men’s Doubles match on day two of the Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo of Team World celebrate after winning match point against Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Team Europe during the Men’s Doubles match on day two of the Laver Cup. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

After a blistering first set and an early break by Team World in the second, the European duo squandered their only two break chances to hand John McEnroe's team the two points.

After a blistering first set and an early break by Team World in the second, the European duo squandered their only two break chances to hand John McEnroe’s team the two points.

Shelton had earlier been beaten 6-4, 6-4 by Carlos Alcaraz in the singles as the Spaniard levelled the overall score to 4-4 following American Frances Tiafoe’s 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 comeback win over Russian Daniil Medvedev in Saturday’s opening clash.

“I love playing here, I love the format, singles and doubles. I couldn’t get it done in the singles but I wanted to come here tonight and redeemed myself,” Shelton said.

“Alejandro put me on his back a little bit and we were able to get it done, so I’m really happy and thank you everyone for staying late.”

Prior to the doubles match, American Taylor Fritz put Team World ahead as he outclassed German Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-5.

The U.S. Open finalist rallied from a 2-4 deficit in the second set to seal his third victory over the world number two.

First-day victories at the three-day team contest at Berlin’s Uber Arena are worth one point apiece, with two points being awarded for wins on the second day, and three points each on the third and final day on Sunday.

