Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024: Sukant, Sivarajan face familiar opponents, win silver

In a repeat of the Paris Paralympics bronze medal match, India’s Sukant Kadam lost to local favourite Fredy Setiawan in the men’s singles SL4 final to clinch silver at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024. Sukant was bested in straight games 14-21, 14-21.

“I gave my best in the final, but Fredy played an exceptional game. It was a great learning experience, and I’m proud of my journey in this tournament. Every match is a step forward, and I’ll keep pushing to improve and aim for gold in future competitions,” Sukant said.

Fellow Paris Paralympian Sivarajan Solaimalai also clinched silver in the men’s singles SH6 category after falling to another local in Subhan with a scoreline of 19-21, 15-21.

For him too, it wasn’t an unknown opponent. Sivarajan alongside mixed doubles partner Nithya Sre lost the SH6 bronze medal match against Indonesia’s Subhan-Rina Marlina at the Paralympic Games.