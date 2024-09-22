MagazineBuy Print

Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024: Sukant, Sivarajan face familiar opponents, win silver

Fellow Paris Paralympian Sivarajan Solaimalai also clinched silver in the men’s singles SH6 category after falling to another local in Subhan with a scoreline of 19-21, 15-21.

Published : Sep 22, 2024 16:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sukant Kadam lost out in the final against Fredy Setiawan in straight games (14-21, 14-21) at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024.
Sukant Kadam lost out in the final against Fredy Setiawan in straight games (14-21, 14-21) at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sukant Kadam lost out in the final against Fredy Setiawan in straight games (14-21, 14-21) at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a repeat of the Paris Paralympics bronze medal match, India’s Sukant Kadam lost to local favourite Fredy Setiawan in the men’s singles SL4 final to clinch silver at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024. Sukant was bested in straight games 14-21, 14-21.

“I gave my best in the final, but Fredy played an exceptional game. It was a great learning experience, and I’m proud of my journey in this tournament. Every match is a step forward, and I’ll keep pushing to improve and aim for gold in future competitions,” Sukant said.

Fellow Paris Paralympian Sivarajan Solaimalai also clinched silver in the men’s singles SH6 category after falling to another local in Subhan with a scoreline of 19-21, 15-21.

For him too, it wasn’t an unknown opponent. Sivarajan alongside mixed doubles partner Nithya Sre lost the SH6 bronze medal match against Indonesia’s Subhan-Rina Marlina at the Paralympic Games.

Indians who medalled at the Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2024
Men’s Singles SL3: Umesh Vikram secured gold, while Nehal Gupta took silver and Jagadesh Dilli won bronze.
Women’s Singles SL3: Mandeep Kaur won silver, and Neeraj claimed bronze.
Men’s Singles SH6: Sivarajan won silver, and Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy secured bronze.
Men’s Singles SL4: Naveen Sivakumar bagged a bronze medal.
Men’s Singles SU5: Ruthick Ragupathi took home silver.
Women’s Singles SU5: Koshika Devda won bronze.
Mixed Doubles SL3-SL4: Nehal Gupta and Naveen Sivakumar claimed silver, while Umesh and Surya, along with Harshit and Kartik, secured bronze.
Men’s Doubles SU5: Hardik Makkar and Ruthick Ragupathi won gold.
Women’s Wheelchair WH1: Pallavi Kuluvehalli took gold, while Prema Vishwas and Anusha Chidananda secured bronze.
Women’s Singles WH2: Alphia James clinched gold, with Shabana winning bronze.
Mixed Doubles WH1-WH2: Poorna Rao and Munna Khalid won bronze.
Men’s WH1: Prem Kumar Ale secured bronze.
Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5: Neeraj and Arati Patil secured bronze, alongside Vaishali Nilesh and Irina Whalers from Germany.
Women’s Doubles WH1-WH2: Alphia James and Pallavi Kuluvehalli won bronze, along with Anusha Chidananda and Shabana.

