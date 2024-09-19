MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

China Open 2024: Malvika beats Kristy Gilmour to enter maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and world number 25 from Scotland.

Published : Sep 19, 2024 11:48 IST , Changzhou (China) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Malvika Bansod. She is the only Indian shuttler remaining in the competition.
File image of Malvika Bansod. She is the only Indian shuttler remaining in the competition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

File image of Malvika Bansod. She is the only Indian shuttler remaining in the competition. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod continued her fine form as she cruised to her maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal after eking out a hard-fought victory against higher-ranked Kristy Gilmour in the China Open here on Thursday.

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17, 19-21, 21-16 win over the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and world number 25 from Scotland in a women’s singles round-of-16 contest. “This is the first time I will play a quarterfinal of a Super 1000 tournament so it is a dream come true and the biggest achievement of my life so far,” Malvika said after the match.

“I dreamt about this before the tournament that how would it be if I reached the quarters and now I’m top 8, so it’s a great feeling,” she added.

READ | Malvika stuns Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung

Talking about the match, the Indian, who now leads head-to-head against Gilmour 3-2, said “There is a lot of drift from this part so I found it difficult to control in the last parts of the last game and second game as well. But I’m glad god helped me.”

The win comes a day after the 22-year-old defeated Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.

The Nagpur shuttler feels she has been able to control the shuttle in the tricky conditions here.

“My retrieving is working well, I am able to control the shuttle better than the others. The conditions are a bit tricky for both players but I’m able to handle it better,” she said.

She added that she has focused on enhancing her strength, and it is yielding positive results.

“This circuit is very tough because if you are entering a Super 500 or 1000 you end up playing a top 10 in the first round as I’m not seeded yet. So, I need to be physically strong from the beginning itself. I have been working on that,” she said.

However, Malvika, who is the lone Indian shuttler remaining in the competition, has a tough challenge ahead of her as she will be up against fourth seed and two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the last eight stage.

Although the Japanese shuttler has won both the outings against Malvika, the Indian had come close to defeating Yamaguchi and hopes she can cross the line this time round.

“Hope for the best. I am in good form let’s see how it goes tomorrow. I will give my best,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Malvika Bansod /

Kristy Gilmour /

China Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open 2024: Malvika beats Kristy Gilmour to enter maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: When and where to buy tickets at Chepauk stadium?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup: The unbecoming of Sumit Nagal
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. China Open 2024: Malvika beats Kristy Gilmour to enter maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. China Open 2024: Malvika Bansod stuns Paris Olympics medallist Tunjung
    PTI
  3. China Open 2024: Priyanshu Rajawat makes first-round exit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vietnam Open 2024: Illness forces Kapila to withdraw from mixed doubles semifinal with Crasto
    PTI
  5. Vietnam Open 2024: Crasto-Kapila duo enters semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. China Open 2024: Malvika beats Kristy Gilmour to enter maiden Super 1000 quarterfinal
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 LIVE Score, 3rd round Day 1: India A loses five vs India C; Padikkal, Bharat on song for India D vs B
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN LIVE updates, 1st Test Day 1: India 88/3 at Lunch; Pant, Jaiswal bring up 50-run partnership
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs BAN, 1st Test: When and where to buy tickets at Chepauk stadium?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Davis Cup: The unbecoming of Sumit Nagal
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment