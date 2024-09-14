Vietnam Open 2024: Illness forces Kapila to withdraw from mixed doubles semifinal with Crasto

The Indian badminton duo of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto’s promising run at the Vietnam Open Super 100 tournament came to an unexpected halt after the former’s battle with illness forced the pair to withdraw from their semifinal match on Saturday.
Seeded sixth, Kapila and Crasto were scheduled to face the Indonesian pair of Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil in the semifinal.
However, Kapila’s health issues, including persistent fever and back cramps, made it impossible for him to turn up for the match.
“I have not been well since day one of the tournament,” Kapila told PTI.
“Despite pushing myself, the situation worsened after yesterday’s match. The fever wasn’t subsiding, and I was experiencing severe back cramps. After consulting with the doctor, we decided it was best to concede the match.” With the withdrawal, India’s campaign at the tournament ends.
Kapila and Crasto are now setting their sights on upcoming challenges, with plans to compete in two Challenger events -- Bendigo International (October 9-13) and Sydney International (October 16-20).
