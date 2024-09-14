India vs Pakistan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh scores brace; IND 2-1 vs PAK; second quarter latest updates

- September 14, 2024 13:5622’
India forwards try to sneak in the Pakistan D via the right flank.
- September 14, 2024 13:5421’ Abu Mahmood stretchered out
Araijeet Hundal and Abu Mahmood clash with the Pakistani being stretchered out after twisting his right leg.
- September 14, 2024 13:5219’ Harmanpreet Singh scores again!
Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner flick goes in between Abu Mahmood and goalkeeper Abdullah Khan into the goal.
- September 14, 2024 13:4918’
India pushes back, and keeps the ball. They get into the circle and this time it’s another PC for India.
- September 14, 2024 13:4817’
Both the teams intercept each other’s pass.
- September 14, 2024 13:4615’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS
After Pakistan’s goal in the eighth minute, India has switched to attack mode and created opportunities to attempt on target.
- September 14, 2024 13:4513’ Harmanpreet scores equaliser
Penalty corner for India and it’s the captain taking it. Harmanpreet continues his fine form with a quick flick, as the Pakistan ‘keeper Abdullah remained stationary taken aback by the fast paced stroke.
- September 14, 2024 13:4113’
Ajaz gets a green card. Pakistan with 10 players on field. To add to Pakistan’s worries, a penalty corner is awarded!
- September 14, 2024 13:4011’
India with the ball possession.
- September 14, 2024 13:358’- PAK 1-0 IND
GOALLLL!!!Hannan Shahid flies towards the Indian circle and passes to Ahmad Nadeem, who is near the goal post. Nadeem deflects it into the Indian goal with ease as Pathak fails to save one. For the first time in the tournament IND trails.
- September 14, 2024 13:346’
From the right flank, Ajaz Ahmad tries to send the ball across near the goal but fails to deflect of a Pakistani stick as the ball is sent wide.
- September 14, 2024 13:314’
Moin Shakeel gets the first attempt on target as he charges past the Indian defenders but fails to come in contact with the goal.
- September 14, 2024 13:303’
Pakistan attempts to enter the Indian half, but a loose pass falters the plan.
- September 14, 2024 13:282’
Harmanpreet reverses one to Abhishek, who is inside the Pakistan D, but fails to connect.
- September 14, 2024 13:281’
Moin Shakeel tackles the ball out of the Pakistan’s circle.
- September 14, 2024 13:25Players enter field followed by national anthems
Emotions running high as the anthems of both nations are played after the players enter the field
- September 14, 2024 13:22Tahir Zaman, head coach of Pakistan, on IND vs PAK rivalry
We have better understanding of the game. It’s a game of nerves with emotions involved. We will try to create difficulties for the Indian side.
- September 14, 2024 13:18The teams warm-up
Both teams enter the arena to warm-up
- September 14, 2024 13:09Take a look at Krishan Pathak’s journey as he sets to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey!
- September 14, 2024 13:03IND vs PAK in ACT: Head-to-head record (since 2013)
India-16 | Draw- 4 | Pakistan- 5
- September 14, 2024 12:59When was the last time the Indian men’s hockey team faced Pakistan?
The last time India faced Pakistan, the eventual champions thrashed the Men in Green 10-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games.
This is the highest ever margin of victory for India against Pakistan and the first time the ‘Men in Blue’ scored more than seven goals in 180 face-offs so far.
- September 14, 2024 12:50As India and Pakistan face each other for the first time since Asian Games in 2023, here is all you need to know on their performance at ACT 2024!
- September 14, 2024 12:45When was the last time India played Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?
India defeated Pakistan 4-0 victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.
- September 14, 2024 12:33Where to watch India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?
India will take on Pakistan match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.
- September 14, 2024 12:31India’s Starting XI
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
- September 14, 2024 12:21When will India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?
India will face Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 14 at 1:15PM IST.
- September 14, 2024 12:15Hello!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 group stage match.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh scores brace; IND 2-1 vs PAK; second quarter latest updates
- Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 3: Tilak nears 100; India A 334/3 vs India D; India B 223/5 vs India C; Easwaran hits century
- Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info
- Swiatek to miss Korea Open due to fatigue, Pegula out with injury
- Vietnam Open 2024: Illness forces Kapila to withdraw from mixed doubles semifinal with Crasto
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE