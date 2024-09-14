MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs Pakistan hockey LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh scores brace; IND 2-1 vs PAK; second quarter latest updates

India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Catch the score, updates and highlights from the IND vs PAK group stage hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy being played at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in China.

Updated : Sep 14, 2024 14:02 IST

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy. (File Photo)
Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian men’s hockey team for the Asian Champions Trophy. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the India vs Pakistan men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 group stage match.

SECOND QUARTER

  • September 14, 2024 13:56
    22’

    India forwards try to sneak in the Pakistan D via the right flank. 

  • September 14, 2024 13:54
    21’ Abu Mahmood stretchered out

    Araijeet Hundal and Abu Mahmood clash with the Pakistani being stretchered out after twisting his right leg. 

  • September 14, 2024 13:52
    19’ Harmanpreet Singh scores again!

    Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner flick goes in between Abu Mahmood and goalkeeper Abdullah Khan into the goal. 

  • September 14, 2024 13:49
    18’

    India pushes back, and keeps the ball. They get into the circle and this time it’s another PC for India.

  • September 14, 2024 13:48
    17’

    Both the teams intercept each other’s pass. 

  • September 14, 2024 13:46
    15’ FIRST QUARTER ENDS

    After Pakistan’s goal in the eighth minute, India has switched to attack mode and created opportunities to attempt on target.

  • September 14, 2024 13:45
    13’ Harmanpreet scores equaliser

    Penalty corner for India and it’s the captain taking it. Harmanpreet continues his fine form with a quick flick, as the Pakistan ‘keeper Abdullah remained stationary taken aback by the fast paced stroke.

  • September 14, 2024 13:41
    13’

    Ajaz gets a green card. Pakistan with 10 players on field. To add to Pakistan’s worries, a penalty corner is awarded!

  • September 14, 2024 13:40
    11’

    India with the ball possession.

  • September 14, 2024 13:35
    8’- PAK 1-0 IND

    GOALLLL!!!Hannan Shahid flies towards the Indian circle and passes to Ahmad Nadeem, who is near the goal post. Nadeem deflects it into the Indian goal with ease as Pathak fails to save one. For the first time in the tournament IND trails. 

  • September 14, 2024 13:34
    6’

    From the right flank, Ajaz Ahmad tries to send the ball across near the goal but fails to deflect of a Pakistani stick as the ball is sent wide.

  • September 14, 2024 13:31
    4’

    Moin Shakeel gets the first attempt on target as he charges past the Indian defenders but fails to come in contact with the goal.

  • September 14, 2024 13:30
    3’

    Pakistan attempts to enter the Indian half, but a loose pass falters the plan.

  • September 14, 2024 13:28
    2’

    Harmanpreet reverses one to Abhishek, who is inside the Pakistan D, but fails to connect.

  • September 14, 2024 13:28
    1’

    Moin Shakeel tackles the ball out of the Pakistan’s circle.

  • September 14, 2024 13:25
    Players enter field followed by national anthems

    Emotions running high as the anthems of both nations are played after the players enter the field

  • September 14, 2024 13:22
    Tahir Zaman, head coach of Pakistan, on IND vs PAK rivalry

    We have better understanding of the game. It’s a game of nerves with emotions involved. We will try to create difficulties for the Indian side.

  • September 14, 2024 13:18
    The teams warm-up

    Both teams enter the arena to warm-up

  • September 14, 2024 13:09
    Take a look at Krishan Pathak’s journey as he sets to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey!

    ​​

    Brick by brick, Krishan Pathak set to become the new Wall in Blue of Indian hockey

    Krishan Bahadur Pathak, a junior Hockey World Cup winner with over six years of national team experience, is poised to take over the reins from legendary goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh.

    ​​

  • September 14, 2024 13:03
    IND vs PAK in ACT: Head-to-head record (since 2013)

    India-16 | Draw- 4 | Pakistan- 5

  • September 14, 2024 12:59
    When was the last time the Indian men’s hockey team faced Pakistan?

    The last time India faced Pakistan, the eventual champions thrashed the Men in Green 10-2 in the Pool A match at the Asian Games.

    This is the highest ever margin of victory for India against Pakistan and the first time the ‘Men in Blue’ scored more than seven goals in 180 face-offs so far.

  • September 14, 2024 12:50
    As India and Pakistan face each other for the first time since Asian Games in 2023, here is all you need to know on their performance at ACT 2024!

    ​​

    IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India ready for high-voltage encounter against rivals Pakistan

    India will take on Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy last group stage match at Moqi Hockey Training Base.

    ​​

  • September 14, 2024 12:45
    When was the last time India played Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?

    India defeated Pakistan 4-0 victory at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai.

    Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India thrashes Pakistan 4-0; qualifies for semifinals as table-topper

    The India captain stood up and delivered for a 4-0 victory against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday.

  • September 14, 2024 12:33
    Where to watch India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy?

    India will take on Pakistan match at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match can be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

  • September 14, 2024 12:31
    India’s Starting XI

    Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit; Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjot Singh

  • September 14, 2024 12:21
    When will India take on Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

    India will face Pakistan at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on September 14 at 1:15PM IST.

  • September 14, 2024 12:15
    Hello!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs Pakistan men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 group stage match.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

