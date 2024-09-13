MagazineBuy Print

Vietnam Open 2024: Crasto-Kapila duo enters semifinal

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila entered the Vietnam Open semifinals after defeating compatriots Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath on Friday.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 16:49 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in action. (File Photo)
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in action. (File Photo)

India’s mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila entered the Vietnam Open semifinals after defeating compatriots Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath on Friday.

Seeded sixth, Crasto and Kapila pulled out a come-from-behind 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 win over Karunakaran and Variyath, seeded top, in the quarterfinals that lasted 44 minutes.

In the men’s singles, Tharun Mannepalli lost to Japan’s Shogo Ogawa 13-21, 13-21 in the quarterfinals.

READ | Sikki lone bright spot in Hong Kong Open; Indians shine in Vietnam

Crasto and Kapila faltered in the beginning as Karunakaran and Variyath dominated the opening game.

Crasto and Kapila got their game together by taking a 11-6 lead during the mid-game interval and held on to the advantage to win the game.

While Crasto and Kapila duo struggled at the start of the third game, they managed to come back and win the match without much ado.

(With inputs from PTI)

