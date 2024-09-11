MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Badminton: Sikki lone bright spot in Hong Kong Open; Indians shine in Vietnam

The Indian husband-wife duo saw off compatriots Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9 21-10 in 22 minutes in their opening match of the super 500 tournament.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 22:13 IST , Kowloon - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File Photo: India’s woman shuttler N. Sikki Reddy.
File Photo: India’s woman shuttler N. Sikki Reddy. | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV/ The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s woman shuttler N. Sikki Reddy. | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV/ The Hindu

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy entered the mixed doubles second round but the other Indian shuttlers, including Priyanshu Rajawat, made early exits from the Hong Kong Open here on Wednesday.

The Indian husband-wife duo saw off compatriots Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9 21-10 in 22 minutes in their opening match of the super 500 tournament.

The Indian pair will face eighth seeds Masgoh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie next.

Among other Indians, Rajawat was sent packing by Japan’s Takuma Obayashi 9-21 21-16 9-21, while Kiran George lost 16-21 16-21 to Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei in a lop-sided men’s singles contest.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Tanya Hemanth also lost their opening round matches.

While Aakarshi went down 15-21 9-21 to fifth seed Aya Ohori of Japan, Tanya’s gallant fight ended with a 16-21 21-26 loss to Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi.

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh also couldn’t cross the opening hurdle of mixed doubles competition.

ALSO READ | Paris Paralympics: Gold medallist Kumar Nitesh cites BAI apathy, wants badminton to be placed under PCI

Indians shine in Vietnam Open in Ho Chi Minh City, Indian shuttlers put up an impressive show with Alap Mishra, Tharun Mannepalli and Bharat Raghav progressing to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

Alap pipped top seeded Indian Sathish Kumar Karunakaran 21-16 20-22 21-13, Tharun saw off Chinese Taipei’s Ting Yen-Chen 15-21 21-17 21-18, and Bharat prevailed 21-19 20-22 21-16 over compatriot Meiraba Luwang Maisnam, seeded fifth.

In women’s singles, Isharani Baruah and Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj advanced to round 2 but Aashi Rawat, Tasnim Mir, Shriyanshi Valishetty lost in the opening hurdle.

While Isharani, who was part of India’s Uber Cup team this year, outwitted fellow Indian second seed Anupama Upadhyaya 21-7 17-21 21-15, Rakshitha beat sixth seed Rachel Chan 21-13 22-20 in another opening match.

In mixed doubles, top seeds Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath, six seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, and Bokka Navaneeth and Ritika Thaker also qualified for the second round.

Second seeds Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra also made it to second round.

The men’s doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala also entered the pre-quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Hong Kong Open /

Vietnam Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton: Sikki lone bright spot in Hong Kong Open; Indians shine in Vietnam
    PTI
  2. India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian silver medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Kavita Menon
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Tamil Nadu breaks Mixed 4x100m Medley record in 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe rejects French league mediation proposal in PSG salary row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Badminton: Sikki lone bright spot in Hong Kong Open; Indians shine in Vietnam
    PTI
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Silver medallist Thulasimathi reunites with trainer at Gopichand Academy
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Hong Kong Open: Jolly-Gayatri enter pre-quarters, Chirag Sen exits in qualifiers
    PTI
  4. Taipei Open 2024: India’s Tanisha-Dhruv bow out in quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Crasto-Kapila reach Taipei Open mixed doubles quarterfinals
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton: Sikki lone bright spot in Hong Kong Open; Indians shine in Vietnam
    PTI
  2. India at Paris Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian silver medallists at Para Games
    Nihit Sachdeva,Anish Pathiyil,Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan,Netra V,Kavita Menon
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024: Without key players, India A looks to beat odds and return to winning ways against India D
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Tamil Nadu breaks Mixed 4x100m Medley record in 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mbappe rejects French league mediation proposal in PSG salary row
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment