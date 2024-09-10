Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the women’s doubles while Chirag Sen and Manav Choudhary bowed out in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles qualifiers in the Hong Kong Open tournament here on Tuesday.

The World Tour Super 500 event, third in the order of tournaments in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar, will be held till Sunday.

Jolly and Gayatri beat Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr 21-14, 21-13 in a round of 32 match to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Panda sisters Rutaparna and Swetaparna, however, suffered a 11-21, 8-21 loss to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in their women’s double round of 32 match.

Chirag Sen won his round of 16 qualification match against Canada’s Lai Yin Chung 21-12 21-10 but failed to clear the next hurdle, losing his tie against another Canadian Sheng Xiaodong 12-21 21-13 14-21.

Manav Choudhary lost his men’s singles qualification quarterfinal to Hong Kong’s Chan Yin Chak 6-21 10-21, after beating Ukraine’s Oleksii Titov 21-14 21-19.

Mixed bag in Ho Chi Minh City

In the Super 100 Vietnam Open, Alap Mishra won his men’s singles round of 64 match against Chinese Taipei’s Liao Jhuo-Fu 21-15, 16-21, 21-12. Bharat Raghav also won his men’s singles round of 64 match, against Thailand’s Korakrit Laotrakul 21-15, 21-17.

In the all-India men’s singles round of 64 contest, Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar emerged victorious against Abhishek Saini 26-24, 19-21, 10-21.

Siddhanth Gupta and Abhishek Yeligar lost their respective matches to Indonesia’s Jia Wei Koh and China’s Wang Zheng Xing respectively in men’s singles round of 64.

Tarun Kumar Katam lost his match against Malaysia’s Ong Zhen Yi 15-21, 10-21.