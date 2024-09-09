MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Which Indian para athletes won a medal at their maiden Games during Paris 2024?

Here is a list of athletes who bagged a medal in their maiden appearance at the Paralympics during Paris 2024.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 15:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gold medalist, Kumar Nitesh of Team India, celebrates during the Men’s Singles SL3 Final medal ceremony on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games.
Gold medalist, Kumar Nitesh of Team India, celebrates during the Men's Singles SL3 Final medal ceremony on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Gold medalist, Kumar Nitesh of Team India, celebrates during the Men’s Singles SL3 Final medal ceremony on day five of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is a list of athletes who bagged a medal in their maiden Paralympic appearance during the Paris 2024 Games:

Mona Agarwal - Bronze - Para Shooting - Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
Preethi Pal - Bronze - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T35, Women’s 200m T35
Nitesh Kumar - Gold - Badminton - Men’s singles SL3
Manisha Ramadass - Bronze - Badminton - Women’s singles SU5
Thulasimathi Murugesan - Silver - Badminton - Women’s singles SU5
Nithya Sre Sivan - Bronze - Badminton - Women’s singles SH6
Deepthi Jeevanji - Bronze - Athletics - Women’s 400m T20
Sachin Khilari - Silver - Athletics - Men’s shot put F46
Pranav Soorma - Silver - Athletics - Men’s club throw 51
Kapil Parmar - Bronze - Judo - Men’s -60kg J1
Hokato Hotozhe Sema - Bronze - Athletics - Men’s shot put F57

