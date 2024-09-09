India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.
The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.
Here is a list of athletes who bagged a medal in their maiden Paralympic appearance during the Paris 2024 Games:
Latest on Sportstar
- Which athlete won most gold medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics?
- Paralympics 2024: Which Indian para athletes won a medal at their maiden Games during Paris 2024?
- India vs Syria head-to-head, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND vs SYR H2H; When did the Blue Tigers last play against the Eagles?
- Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beats Japan 5-1 for second consecutive win
- Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal named India A captain after Shubman Gill’s selection for Bangladesh series
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE