Paralympics 2024: Which Indian para athletes won a medal at their maiden Games during Paris 2024?

India had a memorable outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finishing with its best-ever medal tally at the quadrennial event. Seven golds, nine silver medals and 13 bronze medals helped India cross its tally of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris featured 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is a list of athletes who bagged a medal in their maiden Paralympic appearance during the Paris 2024 Games: