List of Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games

Para archer Avani Lekhara and Paralympic Committee of India’s President Devendra Jhajharia are among the four Indians with the most medals at the Paralympic Games.

With the conclusion of Paris Paralympics, Jhajharia along with Joginder Singh Bedi have been joined by Avani and Mariyappan Thangavelu having won three medals at the Paralympic Games.

Both Avani and Jhajharia have won two gold and one silver, making them the most decorated Indian Paralympians.

READ | Paralympics 2024: Top five heart-breaking moments at the Paris Para Games

On the other hand, Mariyappan has won a medal in each colour and Bedi has won a silver and two bronze medals.

There are 15 Indian athlete who have won multiple medals at the Paralympic Games.

Here is the list of the Indians who have won multiple medals at the Paralympics:

Three-time medallists-

Avani Lekhara - Two gold, one silver (Para shooting)

Devendra Jhajharia - Two gold, one silver (Para athletics)

Mariyappan Thangavelu - One gold, one silver, one bronze (Para athletics)

Joginder Singh Bedi - One silver and two bronze (Para athletics)

Two-time medallists-

Sumit Antil- Two gold (Para athletics)

Manish Narwal- One gold, one silver (Para athletics)

Praveen Kumar- One gold, one silver (Para athletics)

Harvinder Singh- One gold, one bronze (Para archery)

Nishad Kumar- Two silver (Para athletics)

Suhas Yathiraj- Two silver (Para badminton)

Yogesh Kathuniya- Two silver (Para athletics)

Singhraj Adhana - One silver, one bronze (Para shooting)

Sharad Kumar- One silver, one bronze (Para athletics)

Preethi Pal- Two bronze (Para athletics)

Sundar Singh Gurjar- Two bronze (Para athletics)