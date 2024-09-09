The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympic Games was held in Paris from August 28 to September 8.

The Games featured a number of emotional and heart-breaking moments that resonated deeply with spectators.

Here are top five heart-breaking moments from the Paris 2024 Paralympics:

Simran misses bronze by 0.05 secs

India’s Simran, and her guide Abhay Singh, narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s 100m T12 final at the Paris Paralympics, finishing fourth, just 0.05 seconds behind the bronze medallist.

The T12 category is for athletes with visual impairments. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias, with her guide Yuniol Kindelan, claimed gold with a time of 11.81 seconds. Ukraine’s Oksana Boturchuk, guided by Mykata Barabanov, took silver, while Germany’s Katrin Mueller, with guide Noel-Phillippe Fiener, secured bronze with a time of 12.26 seconds.

Simran with guide Abhay Singh in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 24-year-old Simran, who is the reigning world champion from New Delhi, had finished second in the semifinals behind Germany’s Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt.

However, she made a strong comeback in the women’s 200m T12 event, securing a bronze medal with a new personal best time of 24.75 seconds. Cuba’s Omara Durand Elias won gold in 23.62 seconds, and Venezuela’s Alejandra Paola Perez Lopez took silver with a time of 24.19 seconds.

Harvinder-Pooja narrowly miss bronze in shoot-off

Indian archer Harvinder Singh’s quest for a double medal at the Paris Paralympics ended in disappointment as he and Pooja Jatyan lost a nail-biting recurve mixed team bronze playoff match to Slovenia via a shoot-off.

Harvinder and Pooja, who are from Haryana, had initially lost to top-seeded Italy in the semifinals. They then led Slovenia’s Ziva Lavrinc and Dejan Fabcic 2-0 and 4-2 but ultimately fell 4-5 (19-17) in a tense shoot-off for the bronze medal.

Pooja and Harvinder Singh of India during the mixed team recurve open bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India started strong, winning the first set 33-30. However, Pooja’s six and Harvinder’s five in the second set allowed Slovenia to equalize with a 34-29 victory. Harvinder’s two 10s and Pooja’s two nines in the third set brought India back into the lead with a 38-33 win, making it 4-2.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t maintain their advantage. In the fourth set, Harvinder and Pooja scored a five and a seven, respectively, which allowed Slovenia to win the set 34-29 and force a shoot-off. In the shoot-off, Fabic scored a nine, and Ziva sealed the victory with a perfect 10, while Harvinder and Pooja managed only an eight and a nine.

Elena Congost disqualified 2m from the finish line

Elena Congost, a Spanish marathon runner, faced an unfortunate disqualification just two meters from the finish line in the T12 marathon event, which is for athletes with visual impairments.

Accompanied by her guide Mia Carol Bruguera, Congost had crossed the finish line in third place with a personal best time of 3:00:48.

Spain’s Elena Congost, right, in the women’s marathon T12 at the 2024 Paralympics. | Photo Credit: AP

However, the 36-year-old athlete was disqualified for letting go of the rope connecting her to her guide, which is a requirement for all T12 runners. Congost had released the tether to assist Bruguera, who was suffering from cramps.

As a result of the disqualification, third place was awarded to Japan’s Misato Michishita.

The gold medal went to Morocco’s Fatima El Idrissi, who set a world record with a time of 2:48.36, while her fellow Moroccan Meryem En-Nourhi took the silver.

Ambra Sabatini collides with compatriot, misses gold medal

Italy’s Ambra Sabatini, the world record holder in the women’s 100m T63 event, missed out on the gold medal at the Paris Paralympics due to a fall in the final that also affected her Italian teammate.

After a slower start, the 22-year-old Sabatini surged ahead and took the lead with less than 10 meters to go. However, she tripped and collided with Monica Contrafatto, who was running near her and was in third place at the time of the incident.

Ambra Sabatini of Italy falls while running in the Women’s 100- T63 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Following the race, Italy’s appeal was reviewed, resulting in Contrafatto being awarded a joint bronze medal alongside Great Britain’s Ndidikama Okoh. Sabatini was devastated by the outcome. Fellow Italian, Martina Caironi, clinched her second medal of the Paris Paralympics, winning gold.

Alfie Hewett fails to convert match point, loses in final

Alfie Hewett lost to Japan’s Tokito Oda 2-6, 6-4, 5-7 in the Paralympics tennis singles final in Paris on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Briton lost in just over 2 1/2 hours, in front of a virtually sell-out crowd on the Philippe-Chatrier court at Roland Garros.

The pivotal moment came when Hewett narrowly failed to convert a match point at 5-3 on Oda’s serve, the Japanese held and then broke Hewett to level at 5-5.

Alfie Hewett of Great Britain in action in the Wheelchair Tennis - men’s singles gold medal match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Oda -- who beat Hewett in last year’s Wimbledon final -- won the next two games to take the gold.

Oda, who at 18 years and 123 days became the youngest ever Paralympic men’s wheelchair singles champion, celebrated by spinning on his wheelchair but the force of it took the wheels off his chair.

Hewett was left at the net as Oda, crying tears of joy, lay on the ground in the chair. The Briton then graciously came round and helped pick the wheels up before hugging Oda.

(With inputs from PTI and AFP)