Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

The Indian men’s team will be up against Serbia in round four of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 13th seed France in the third round.

The women’s team beat Switzerland 3-1 in the third round. Harika Dronavalli lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk in the top board but the rest three boards — R. Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal — registered crucial wins to get the third straight victory.

The Indian men’s team continued its clinical run as it brushed aside the second host team, Hungary ‘B‘ 3.5-0.5 in their third-round match in the open section.

The round will start at 6:30 p.m. IST.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 4

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS SERBIA Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Alexandr Predke Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Alexy Sarana Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Aleksandar Indjic Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Velimir Ivic

WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs FRANCE Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Deimante Daulyte-Cornette Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Sophie Milliet Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Mitra Hejazipour Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Natacha Benmesbah

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 3 RESULT OPEN SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Hungary B WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3-1 Switzerland