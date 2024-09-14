MagazineBuy Print

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indians in action, board pairings, rankings, live streaming info

Chess Olympiad 2024, Round 4: Indian men’s and women’s teams will take on Serbia and France, respectively in Budapest on Saturday.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 12:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Pentala Harikrishna (left) Vidit Gujrathi (centre left) and Arjun Erigaisi (right) in action during the Chess Olympiad 2024.
India’s Pentala Harikrishna (left) Vidit Gujrathi (centre left) and Arjun Erigaisi (right) in action during the Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Pentala Harikrishna (left) Vidit Gujrathi (centre left) and Arjun Erigaisi (right) in action during the Chess Olympiad 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The Indian men’s team will be up against Serbia in round four of the open section of the Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

In the women’s section, the No. 1 seed India will take on 13th seed France in the third round.

The women’s team beat Switzerland 3-1 in the third round. Harika Dronavalli lost to Alexandra Kosteniuk in the top board but the rest three boards — R. Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal — registered crucial wins to get the third straight victory.

The Indian men’s team continued its clinical run as it brushed aside the second host team, Hungary ‘B‘ 3.5-0.5 in their third-round match in the open section.

The round will start at 6:30 p.m. IST.

INDIA BOARD PAIRINGS FOR ROUND 4

OPEN SECTION | INDIA VS SERBIA
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Alexandr Predke
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Alexy Sarana
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Aleksandar Indjic
Board 4: Vidit Gujrathi vs Velimir Ivic
WOMEN’S SECTION | INDIA vs FRANCE
Board 1: Harika Dronavalli vs Deimante Daulyte-Cornette
Board 2: Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Sophie Milliet
Board 3: Divya Deshmukh vs Mitra Hejazipour
Board 4: Tania Sachdev vs Natacha Benmesbah

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the live stream of the Chess Olympiad 2024?

The live streaming of the Chess Olympiad 2024 will be available on the FIDE  YouTube channel.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chess Olympiad 2024 chess?

There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Chess Olympiad 2024 in India.

INDIA ROUND 3 RESULT
OPEN SECTION - India 3.5-0.5 Hungary B
WOMEN’S SECTION - India 3-1 Switzerland
INDIA’S RANKING AFTER ROUND 3
Open section - 1
Women’s - 7

