IND vs BAN, 1st Test: When and where to buy tickets at Chepauk stadium?

Daily tickets will be available from early morning of the first Test between India and Bangladesh set to be played starting Thursday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In a release shared by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), it was announced that the counter sales will begin as early as 7:30 AM till 12:30 PM on the day of the Test match.

While F, G, H upper stands tickets are priced at Rs 200, the I, J, K lower stands are priced at Rs 400. A KMC Terrace ticket will cost Rs 1000 per day.

While the upper and lower stands tickets will be available for purchase at Gate 11, Terrace tickets can be purchased from Gate 1.

The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.