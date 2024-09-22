Duleep Trophy 2024: Arshdeep, Thakare earn India D consolation win over India B

Arshdeep Singh and Aditya Thakare forced India B’s pursuit of 373 runs into a surrender and secured India D a consolation win in the third-round Duleep Trophy fixture at the Rural Development Trust Stadium B-ground in Anantapur on Sunday.

Arshdeep (6/40) and Thakare (4/59), on either side of the lunch break, put themselves into marathon 11-over spells that pacers often brag about, wrapping up India B for 115 runs inside 23 overs to secure a 257-run victory for their side.

Abhimanyu Easwaran and N. Jagadeesan gave hints of taking a shot at the target when they struck off 30 runs in the opening three overs, aided by the pace duo’s erroneous lines that had allowed five wides and four byes.

The innings, however, spiralled towards mayhem in the space of 19 deliveries when Thakare pinned Jagadeesan in his crease in the fifth over. Suyash Prabhudessai chipped to covers in the next over and became Arshdeep’s first scalp. Thakare castled Musheer on the final ball of the eighth over before Easwaran was hurried into his pull by Arshdeep three deliveries later.

At 39 for four, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy relied upon the double-edged sword of relentless attack to halt the pace duo in its tracks. Suryakumar initiated with a drive off Thakare which burst out of the cover fielder’s hands. But the early reprieve did not stop him from picking the pacer over the long on fence.

Against Arshdeep, Suryakumar opened the face of his bat while lofting over covers, depositing the ball on the other side of the fence. Arshdeep, though, had the last laugh when Suryakumar spooned his pull shot into the hands of mid wicket.

Nitish survived as he channelled his range down the ground, driving Arshdeep and Thakare for boundaries. It was only to witness help wither away at the other end, in front of a duo which was engaged in a race to see who could claim a five-for first.

It was won by Arshdeep who had Mohit Avasthi caught behind and cleaned up Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar. Thakare contended with four by claiming Washington Sundar and Rahul Chahar.

The morning session was Ricky Bhui’s exercise in banishing the ghosts of the bouncer that might have been lingering from the third day. He pulled Saini, his prime tormentor, on either side of square leg, off successive balls, on his way to a 101-ball century.

Arshdeep played a hand with the willow too, trusting his defence and adding 29 runs for the eighth wicket with Bhui. Thakare did not miss out either as he swung his way to two boundaries off Avasthi, swelling the lead well out of India B’s reach.