Chess Olympiad 2024: India clinches historic gold medals in both open and women’s section

India trumped Azerbaijan in the final round of the 2024 Chess Olympiad to claim a first-ever gold medal in the women’s section.

Final result

India also retained the Gaprindashvili Trophy, awarded to the team with the best overall performance across the sections.

Final Points Table

India was clinical throughout the tournament, winning nine out of 11 rounds while dropping only one round against Poland.

Vantika Agrawal clinched a crucial win in the final round against Azerbaijan.

Earlier, India’s best finish at the Olympiad in the women’s section came in 2022, when the it won bronze in Mahabalipuram.

India clinched the title with a comprehensive win over Slovenia in the 11th and final round.

Newly anointed World No. 3 Arjun Erigaisi clocked the first win for India in the final round.

The Indian team enjoyed a near-flawless run in the open category, winning ten out of 11 while drawing against defending champion Uzbekistan.

