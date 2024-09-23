King Cup of Champions: Boushal scores stoppage-time winner for Al Nassr to beat Al Hazm 2-1

Nawaf Boushal scored in the second minute of stoppage time of the game for Al Nassr as it beat Al Hazm and made it to round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The first goal came in the 45+6’ minute as Sadio Mane headed the ball into the net courtesy of a cross from the right wing from Sultan al Ghannam.

In the second half in the 62nd minute, Basil Yousef Alsayyali scored in fine fettle to level the game again. Karim Yoda got a long ball on the right wing as he squared it into the box for Alsayyali whose shot struck the crossbar and bounced into the net.

Right before the end of regulation time Boushal netted the winner to ensure Nassr goes through ahead in the King’s Cup.

Nassr will be hoping to do better in the tournament since it reached the final last season but lost to rival club Al Hilal.

Al Nassr was without Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad tonight but will most likely feature in the Saudi Pro League matches ahead. Nassr is fifth in the league table with two wins and to draws and faces Al Wehda FC in the Saudi Pro League on September 27.