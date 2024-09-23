Mauricio Pochettino to make competitive debut as USA coach in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal

The United States will play its home leg of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal in St. Louis on November 18, the Americans’ first competitive match under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The game, announced Monday, will be at Citypark, which opened for Major League Soccer’s 2023 season. The first game of the two-leg series will be on November 14 or 15. The opponent will be determined by group-stage matches in October.

ALSO READ | Van Dijk urges Liverpool teammate Nunez to ‘stay calm’ after Uruguayan ends goal drought

The US has won the first three editions of the tournament, in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Pochettino was hired to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired following the Americans’ first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino’s first matches are friendlies against Panama on October 12 in Austin, Texas, and Mexico three days later in Guadalajara.