The Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have signed a multi-year title sponsorship deal with Barclays, worth more than 30 million pounds ($40.05 million) British media reports said, marking their most lucrative commercial agreement to date.

The new deal provides a substantial financial boost for the WSL and Women’s Championship, which were taken over by Women’s Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) in August.

The landmark renewal is the biggest deal in women’s soccer in Britain, the Football Association said, with Barclays doubling their investment to strengthen their support of the women’s game.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2024-25: Wright blasts Man City’s Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal’s Gabriel

The British bank also extended its partnership with the FA for an additional three years, lasting until 2028 and renewed its men’s Premier League sponsorship for an additional four years, where it remains as the official banking partner until 2029.

Chelsea won their seventh WSL title last season on goal difference under former coach Emma Hayes. The champions are now coached by Frenchwoman Sonia Bompastor.

Manchester City, runners-up last season, drew with Arsenal in their league opener while Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all won their first game of the season.