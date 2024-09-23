MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Cummings scores late goal to help Mohun Bagan beat NorthEast United 3-2

Mohun Bagan Super Giant completed a comeback to win 3-2 against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

Published : Sep 23, 2024 21:30 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dippendu Biswas of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal against NorthEast United.
Dippendu Biswas of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal against NorthEast United. | Photo Credit: ISL Media
infoIcon

Dippendu Biswas of Mohun Bagan Super Giant celebrates after scoring his side’s first goal against NorthEast United. | Photo Credit: ISL Media

Mohun Bagan Super Giant showed grit to secure an excellent 3-2 comeback win against NorthEast United in an Indian Super League 2024-25 (ISL) fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

Mohun Bagan fought back twice to neutralise NorthEast United’s lead before finding the winner in the final quarter of the action.

NorthEast showed the right intensity in the attacking third to steal a march over the home favourite in the opening half. The trio of Alaeddine Ajaraie, Guillermo Fernandez and Jithin M.S. formed an express combination in the NorthEast United attack, putting Mohun Bagan on the defensive right from the start.

The Highlanders virtually dictated the initial moves and deservedly got the lead in the fifth minute from a fantastic finish from midfield general Mohammed Bemmamer, who bulged the Mohun Bagan net with a thundering grounder after being released on top of the box by Ajaraie.

Stunned early, Mohun Bagan regrouped quickly and found the equaliser in the 10th minute when its 21-year-old defender Dippendu Biswas got at the end of a cross by Dimitrios Petratos and used his head to loop the ball inside the net.

AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United highlights

Not willing to be demoralised by the Mohun Bagan comeback, NorthEast sharpened its attacks and regained the lead through a fantastic counter-attack in the 24th minute. Mohun Bagan went into the NorthEast box with Greg Stewart trying a curling attempt. The Highlanders’ defence blocked the ball, which launched a quick counter-attack. Jithin tore through the Mohun Bagan defence, playing a one-two with Ajaraie, who unleashed a grounded shot and found the far corner of the Mohun Bagan goal, thus giving the perfect finish to an excellent move.

The visitor enjoyed the lead till the 61st minute when Mohun Bagan equalised again through a controversial goal from Subhasish Bose. NorthEast goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh failed to catch a header from Tom Aldred following a free-kick, and Subhasish came in to push the ball home from a close distance.

The NorthEast players and head coach Juan Pedro Benali protested, saying that the Mohun Bagan captain had fouled Gurmeet before kicking the ball in. However, the referee consulted his assistant and let the goal stand.

Rejuvenated by the equaliser, Mohun Bagan went for the win and secured it through second-half substitute Jason Cummings in the 87th minute from an assist by Sahal Abdul Samad.

Having lost the Durand Cup final against the same opponent at the same venue barely three weeks ago, the win helped Mohun Bagan avenge the loss and end a sequence of draws.

After the win, Mohun Bagan is fourth with four points while NorthEast is seventh with three.

