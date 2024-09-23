Ben Chilwell to get first minutes under Enzo Maresca in League Cup clash

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, who was frozen out by manager Enzo Maresca when he took charge this season, will get his first minutes of this campaign on Tuesday against fourth-tier side Barrow in the League Cup third round.

The 27-year-old was put up for sale in the close season but did not find a club. He later returned to training with the first team after Maresca confirmed the club would find a ‘solution’.

Chilwell fell down the pecking order following Spaniard Marc Cucurella’s arrival in 2022. In the past two seasons, he also suffered hamstring and knee injuries, limiting him to just 13 league appearances last term.

Chelsea reached the final of the League Cup last season, losing to Liverpool after extra time, under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino. Since succeeding the Argentine, Maresca’s side has lost two out of seven matches in all competitions.

ALSO READ | Arsenal gets under Man City’s skin with time wasting antics in Premier League’s new big rivalry

The Italian said his side were on the right track but still had a lot of progression to make.

“I said that we are ahead of where we expected to be today but not in terms of results,” Maresca told reporters.

“In terms of progression and how we are playing (we are ahead). In terms of results, we are far from these clubs like (Manchester) City and Arsenal because we need to learn many things.”

Maresca, who is the first coach since City’s Pep Guardiola in 2016 to win his first three Premier League away games, said his side needed to give the home fans something to cheer as they have yet to win a league game at Stamford Bridge this season.

“Hopefully we can share some good moments at home in front of our fans,” the Italian said.

Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, brought in from Maresca’s previous club Leicester City, will make his first start on Tuesday, while right back Malo Gusto, who has missed two games due to injury, will also play.

Long time absentee Romeo Lavia may feature against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League.