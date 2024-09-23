Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is set to undergo surgery after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the side’s 5-1 win over Villarreal in the La Liga on Sunday.

The German will have the surgery to mend his ruptured knee tendon.

“Tests carried out on the first team player Marc ter Stegen confirm that he has a complete rupture in the patella tendon in his right knee. On Monday afternoon he will undergo a surgical process and once complete a new update will be released,” the club announced on X on Monday.

The injury took place during the 44th minute when the keeper jumped to collect an incoming ball from the corner flag and he looked to land awkwardly on his right leg.

The five-time La Liga champion looked visibly distressed when he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher. He was replaced by No. 13 Inaki Pena, who stood his own for the rest of the match.

“This injury makes us sad...it will be huge but we will have to wait,” head coach Hansi Flick said after the match.

The German tactician was also asked whether he would prefer to sign a new custodian, given the uncertain nature of Ter Stegen’s injury. “I don’t think I like this question directly after the match. Marc is our captain and a very important player for us, and for the German national team. Please understand that I don’t want to talk about it,” he answered.

Barcelona next hosts Getafe in its next La Liga fixture.