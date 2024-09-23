MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v NEUFC, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Sunday. 

Published : Sep 23, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giant during match 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season held at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on 13th September 2024. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ FSDL

PREVIEW

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to grab its first win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts NorthEast United FC at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

This is the second successive home game for Mohun Bagan, which has, so far, struggled to find the form that fetched it the ISL Shield in the previous season. It squandered a two-goal lead against the ISL Cup winner Mumbai City FC in its first outing at the same venue in the opening fixture of the league on September 13.

A similar story happened in the Durand Cup final where Mohun Bagan slipped from a two-goal lead to a 2-2 draw in regulation by NorthEast United, which took the trophy by winning the penalty shootouts.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, September 22 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

NorthEast United FC /

ISL 2024-25 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz expresses concern over tight tennis calendar
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal-led India A finishes top of table; seals title
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Peprah spoils East Bengal’s party, earns 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
  4. Murugappa Gold Cup: Odisha scripts win over NCOE, Bhopal, former champion IOCL thrashes Central Secretariat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Man City draws against 10-man Arsenal as Stones scores stoppage time equaliser
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MBSG v NEUFC, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: Peprah spoils East Bengal’s party, earns 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
  3. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG looks to regain winning form as it hosts NorthEast United in grudge match
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. How is Anwar Ali playing for East Bengal after the initial ban by AIFF Player Status Committee?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Highlights: KBFC 2-1 EBFC, Peprah nets winner in ISL 2024-25
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Alcaraz expresses concern over tight tennis calendar
    Reuters
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Mayank Agarwal-led India A finishes top of table; seals title
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Peprah spoils East Bengal’s party, earns 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters in Kochi
    Stan Rayan
  4. Murugappa Gold Cup: Odisha scripts win over NCOE, Bhopal, former champion IOCL thrashes Central Secretariat
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Man City draws against 10-man Arsenal as Stones scores stoppage time equaliser
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment