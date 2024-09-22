ISL 2024-25: Peprah spoils East Bengal’s party, earns 2-1 win for Kerala Blasters in Kochi

Kwame Peprah had been injured for a good part of last season and even during his stay on the field he had been living in Dimitrios Diamantakos’ shadow.

On Sunday, the young Ghanaian stole the thunder from Diamantakos, the top scorer in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season, as he scored a late match-winner that gave the Kerala Blasters a 2-1 victory over East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

That's a wrap at Kaloor! 3⃣ points secured with a brilliant late winner from Peprah! #KBFCEBFC#KBFC#KeralaBlasterspic.twitter.com/CjtnVvMqqJ — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) September 22, 2024

Peprah had come in just 13 minutes earlier replacing the team’s star forward Jesus Jimenez Nunez. It was the first victory for the Blasters this season and the winning goal came rather dramatically.

AS IT HAPPENED: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal Highlights, ISL 2024-25

Rahul K. P. sent a cross from the left and Anwar Ali appeared ready to kick away the danger. However, Aimen stole it with a smart slide and sent it to Peprah, who fired it home with a left-footer.

Earlier, P. V. Vishnu, 22, gave Bengal the lead in the 59th minute and Noah Sadaoui, the recent Durand Cup’s Golden Boot winner, equalised within four minutes.

P. V. Vishnu of East Bengal FC celebrates scoring the opening goal of the match against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FSDL

After the dismal season-opener against Punjab FC, the Blasters coach Mikael Stahre had spoken about putting a lot of players higher up and that saw a lively match this evening.

ALSO READ: Mohun Bagan looksto regain its winning form as it hosts NorthEast United in grudge match

And despite having two men guarding him, Diamantakos looked dangerous. He ran into the box in the 59th minute and foxed the Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh with a smart cross to his right which Vishnu tapped in neatly.

But Sadaoui was quick to level the scores, racing in from the left, dodging a defender and scoring with a nice shot to the far corner.